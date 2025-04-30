     
 
Spacelab
Shaky Knees 2025
Start Date: May 2
End Date: May 4
Atlanta, Georgia, USA
 

Shaky Knees 2025 in Atlanta features a lineup of Indie Rock, Indie Pop and Alternative Music for three days of glorious music!

 

At Shaky Knees, you can find more than 60 bands in a diverse lineup of music alongside food that includes southern BBQ or vegetarian friendly corn dogs from an array of food trucks.

 

 

Shaky Knees DATES AND LOCATION

The expected Shaky Knees dates for 2025 are May 2 - 4, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

 

Shaky Knees Lineup

The Shaky Knees 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

Shaky Knees Tickets

Hit the Shaky Knees 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

 

Shaky Knees 2025 lineup

 

Learn more about the Shaky Knees experience including music, food, activities as well as the VIP & Platinum experience. You can also hit the Shaky Knees Festival Guide to get your questions answered. You'll find cell phone charging stations, photo booths, art and VIP & Platinum view lounge & viewing options for certain ticket holders.

 

Shaky Knees is called “a rock-lover’s dream” by festival organizers.

 

Shaky Knees 2025

 

Atlanta is known for its vibrant music scene, with a wide variety of musical styles and genres represented in the Shaky Knees lineup.

 

Atlanta has been a hub for indie rock and alternative music, with many bands and artists emerging from the Atlanta music scene in recent years.

 

Atlanta is home to many live music venues and music festivals, making it a popular destination for music festival like Shaky Knees.

 

Shaky Knees 2025

 

The previous previous Shaky Knees lineup Noah Khan, Weezer, Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire(!), The Offspring, Billy Idol, Portugal. The Man, Young The Giant, Girl In Red, Interpol, Miike Snow, Dinosaur Jr, The Revivalists, Royal Blood, Waxahatchee, Yves Tumor, Sunny Day Real Estate, Matt and Kim, Metric(!) and more.

 

Shaky Knees 2025

 

 

What Is The Shaky Knees 2025 Location?

 

Shaky Knees is located at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. It's organized by Danny Wimmer Presents, a live events company. The festival was created by Tim Sweetwood.

 

It's 17 acre park in the Fourth Ward West neighborhood of the Old Fourth Ward in Atlanta. The park has a recreation center, outdoor courts and fields, a playground, and open greenspace.

 

 

What are the Shaky Knees 2025 dates?

 

This would make it a Friday - Sunday festival, as is its custom.

 

 

Shaky Knees 2025 Schedule

 

The Shaky Knees schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Shaky Knees 2025 Lineup

 

Shaky Knees 2025

 

The Shaky Knees lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
