Shaky Knees Music Festival 2026

Shaky Knees Essentials
Location: Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta, Georgia
Shaky Knees Music Festival has moved to its new permanent home at Piedmont Park, offering a large urban setting with multiple stages and easy city access.
September 18–20, 2026 • Piedmont Park, Atlanta, Georgia
Location: Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta, Georgia
Shaky Knees Music Festival has moved to its new permanent home at Piedmont Park, offering a large urban setting with multiple stages and easy city access.
Get Tickets
Ticket options include General Admission (GA), VIP, and Platinum.
Pricing varies by tier and whether you choose a 1-day or 3-day pass. Platinum offers the highest level of access, including premium viewing and all-inclusive amenities.
The 2026 lineup has not been announced yet. Bookmark this page for updates.
The lineup is usually released in late February.Past lineup artists include Deftones, My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Lenny Kravitz, Vampire Weekend, Cage the Elephant, The Black Keys, Pixies, Alabama Shakes, Public Enemy.
View Past ineup
Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.
1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Alternate access points include 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.