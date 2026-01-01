Shaky Knees Music Festival 2026

September 18–20, 2026 • Piedmont Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Shaky Knees Essentials

Location: Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta, Georgia

Shaky Knees Music Festival has moved to its new permanent home at Piedmont Park, offering a large urban setting with multiple stages and easy city access.

Shaky Knees Tickets

Ticket options include General Admission (GA), VIP, and Platinum.

Pricing varies by tier and whether you choose a 1-day or 3-day pass. Platinum offers the highest level of access, including premium viewing and all-inclusive amenities.

Shaky Knees Lineup

The 2026 lineup has not been announced yet. Bookmark this page for updates.

The lineup is usually released in late February.

Past lineup artists include Deftones, My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Lenny Kravitz, Vampire Weekend, Cage the Elephant, The Black Keys, Pixies, Alabama Shakes, Public Enemy.

View Past ineup

Travel & Map

Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.

Public transit and rideshare details TBA.

Address

1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Alternate access points include 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.