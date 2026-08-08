ShipRocked 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything You Need to Know

ShipRocked 2027 is officially sailing January 24–30 from Miami aboard Carnival Horizon, with stops at Isla Tropicale in Roatán, Honduras, and Cozumel, Mexico. Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills, Nothing More, Highly Suspect and Badflower lead a lineup built for six nights of very loud vacation behavior. This is a full-ship rock festival, not a normal cruise with a concert awkwardly parked in one lounge. The stages, artist activities, theme nights and port days are the whole point, and the official 2027 theme turns the trip into a feudal Japanese-inspired “Voyage of the Ronin.” ➜ The real story: ShipRocked has figured out that the only sensible response to festival exhaustion is apparently to put the entire festival on a moving ship and remove the option of going home early. The lineup, dates, ship, itinerary and cabin prices are all official. The less-fun news is that ShipRocked 2027 is currently booked to capacity, so new guests need to join the priority waiting list and hope a stateroom opens. That waiting list requires one $150 deposit per requested cabin. It places you in line for a cancellation, but it does not function as a ticket and does not guarantee a reservation. ShipRocked 2027 Dates and Cruise Itinerary ShipRocked 2027 departs PortMiami at 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 24, and returns at 8:00 AM on Saturday, January 30. The 2026 sailing ran January 25–31, so the 2027 edition moves one day earlier while keeping the same late-January rhythm. Monday, January 25 is a full day at sea. The ship reaches Isla Tropicale, formerly Mahogany Bay, in Roatán from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 26. Wednesday is another sea day, followed by Cozumel from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Thursday. Friday is the final full sea day before the Saturday morning return to Miami. Get the latest on ShipRocked dates. There is also a free official pre-party and concert for ShipRocked guests at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Miami on Saturday, January 23. It is a smart reason to arrive early, on top of the much more practical reason that missing a cruise departure is an elite-tier travel nightmare. ShipRocked 2027 Lineup: Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills and More Papa Roach tops the official 2027 lineup with Ice Nine Kills, Nothing More, Highly Suspect, Badflower, Of Mice & Men, Set It Off and Magnolia Park. The rest of the bill includes Andy Darling, aurorawave, The Barbarians of California, buffalo_farm, Caskets, The Dark.FM, Des Rocs, Ekoh, Footballhead, Fury In Few, Good Terms, Ivri, Kami Kehoe, MUTTLEE, Nate Bergman, Scarhaven, Sludge Mother, Twiztid, TX2, Upon A Burning Body, VANA, WARGASM and Waxed. The Stowaways, ShipRocked’s all-star house band, will also make a special appearance. Get the latest on the ShipRocked lineup. That mix leans straight into modern hard rock, metalcore, alternative rock and the heavier edge of pop-punk. ShipRocked says most artists perform twice, which gives the schedule more flexibility than a normal festival and creates a decent chance of catching the band you missed while doing something completely reasonable, like eating pizza at 2:00 AM in the middle of the Caribbean. ShipRocked 2027 Tickets, Cabin Prices and Waiting List ShipRocked does not sell a simple festival wristband. You reserve a stateroom, and the price changes by cabin category, deck and the number of guests sharing it. The least expensive listed rate was $1,675 per person for four guests sharing an Interior cabin on Deck 1 or 2. Standard Interior cabins started at $2,150 per person for double occupancy, Ocean View cabins started at $2,410 per person, and Cove Balcony cabins started at $2,825 per person. Suites started at $4,200 per person for double occupancy in a Junior Suite and climbed to $4,735 per person for a Grand Suite. Single-occupancy totals ranged from $3,550 for the least expensive Interior Upper/Lower cabin to $8,920 for a Grand Suite. Those official prices include $350 in taxes, fees and prepaid daily service gratuities. They also include the six-night cabin, all ShipRocked concerts, most meals, non-carbonated drinks, artist photo opportunities and access to standard ship amenities. Alcohol, soda packages, specialty dining, Wi-Fi, shore excursions, airfare, hotels, transportation, travel insurance and various onboard extras cost more. Get the latest on ShipRocked tickets, passes and packages. The sailing is currently booked to capacity. The official priority waiting list requires a single $150 deposit for the cabin request, and openings are offered in the order deposits were received. If a cabin becomes available and you accept it, that deposit is credited toward the reservation total. What ShipRocked Is Actually Like Carnival Horizon is a 133,500-ton ship with a listed guest capacity of 3,960, so this is closer to a floating festival city than an intimate club show with unusually good ocean views. Shows take over multiple spaces around the ship, and the music is only part of the schedule. ShipRocked adds artist-hosted activities, meet and greets, theme nights and spontaneous collaborations, then drops two Caribbean port days into the middle of the whole thing. The official “Voyage of the Ronin” concept brings samurai imagery, cherry blossoms and a full feudal-fantasy aesthetic to 2027. Expect guests to commit to the theme with the same energy they normally reserve for band shirts and debates over which Papa Roach song deserves the final encore. It is technically an all-ages cruise, although guests must be 21 to reserve a cabin. Travelers under 21 need to sail with a qualifying relative or guardian who is at least 25, subject to the official rules and limited exceptions. FAQs When is ShipRocked 2027? ShipRocked 2027 officially sails January 24–30. Carnival Horizon departs Miami at 4:00 PM on January 24 and returns at 8:00 AM on January 30. Where is ShipRocked 2027 going? The cruise sails round-trip from Miami with stops at Isla Tropicale in Roatán, Honduras, and Cozumel, Mexico, plus three full days at sea. Who is playing ShipRocked 2027? Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills, Nothing More, Highly Suspect, Badflower, Of Mice & Men, Set It Off and Magnolia Park lead the official lineup, with more than 20 additional artists and a special appearance by The Stowaways. How much are ShipRocked 2027 tickets? ShipRocked is sold by stateroom rather than by a standard festival ticket. Listed rates started at $1,675 per person for a four-person Interior cabin, while double-occupancy Interior Upper/Lower pricing started at $2,050 per person. The 2027 sailing is currently booked to capacity, and the official waiting list requires a $150 deposit per requested cabin.