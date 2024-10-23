Sonic Temple 2025

Sonic Temple Festival is like the holy grail for rock lovers. Four days of pure, unapologetic energy—hard rock, alternative, metal, you name it. Picture this: Columbus, Ohio, the historic Crew Stadium, and just a sea of people who are there to lose their minds to some of the biggest bands on the planet. It’s loud, it’s raw, and the lineup is always stacked—like, we’re talking the legends and the new blood, side by side. Tickets come in General Admission, VIP, VIP Plus and Platinum. SONIC TEMPLE TICKETS SONIC TEMPLE TICKETS ON STUBHUB This year Linkin Park, Metallica, Korn, Bad Omens, Rob Zombie, Incubus, Alice In Chains and more will perform. Check out the full lineup farther below. It’s got that perfect mix: killer performances, a bit of that chaos you crave, and everyone’s just there to have a great time. Plus, the food trucks and craft beer are pretty solid, gotta say. It’s that kind of place where you’re yelling lyrics alongside total strangers, and by the end of the set, you’re practically family. TICKETS Tickets are currently available for a variety of pass types:

4-Day Field GA, Stadium GA, VIP, and Columbus Owner’s Club Passes are up for grabs. The Owner's Club is the most exclusive option, starting at $1,999.99, offering premium amenities like a lounge, complimentary food, and drinks. Regular field and stadium passes are also available, starting at around $759.99, depending on availability and tier.

Rock Royalty Reserved Packages are also available for 2-day and 1-day options, with prices ranging from $499.99 to $1,059.99. These passes come with perks like reserved seating, access to air-conditioned lounges, and commemorative gifts.

General Admission (GA) passes for 2-day combinations (Thursday + Friday, Friday + Saturday, etc.) start at $249.99, making it the most affordable way to experience the festival. Tickets come in General Admission, VIP, VIP Plus and Platinum. SONIC TEMPLE LINEUP

The Sonic Temple lineup for 2025! Check back for updates.