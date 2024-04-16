Sudden Little Thrills 2024

When you're looking for some new festival flavor in the post Coachella haze ... and this comes along. Sudden Little Things is a new event for 2024 from the producers of Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo: C3 Presents.

It looks like mostly an Indie Rock and Indie Pop affair with some Hip-Hop thrown in.

The dates are Sept. 7 - 8, making it a Friday / Saturday festival. It’s located at Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh.

The lineup includes The Killers, Sza, Melanie Martinez, Wiz Khalifa, St. Vincent, Omar Apollo, Fletcher, Yung Gravy, Girl Talk, Hippo Campus, Crowded House, Juvenile, Ethel Cain, The Driver Era, Del Water Gap, Lupe Fiasco and more. Hit the Lineup section farther below of a complete list of who’s performing.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, April 18 from 10-11 AM EST for the guaranteed lowest price. Hit the tickets section farther below for a complete summary of ticket packages.

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes: