Sudden Little Thrills 2024

Start Date: September 7
End Date: September 8
Piitsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
When you're looking for some new festival flavor in the post Coachella haze ... and this comes along. Sudden Little Things is a new event for 2024 from the producers of Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo: C3 Presents.
It looks like mostly an Indie Rock and Indie Pop affair with some Hip-Hop thrown in.
The dates are Sept. 7 - 8, making it a Friday / Saturday festival. It’s located at Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh.
The lineup includes The Killers, Sza, Melanie Martinez, Wiz Khalifa, St. Vincent, Omar Apollo, Fletcher, Yung Gravy, Girl Talk, Hippo Campus, Crowded House, Juvenile, Ethel Cain, The Driver Era, Del Water Gap, Lupe Fiasco and more. Hit the Lineup section farther below of a complete list of who’s performing.
Tickets go on sale this Thursday, April 18 from 10-11 AM EST for the guaranteed lowest price. Hit the tickets section farther below for a complete summary of ticket packages.
Tickets go on sale this Thursday, April 18 from 10-11 AM EST for the guaranteed lowest price.
- 2-Day General Admission (GA): Access to over 30 performances and various amenities, starting at $249.
- 2-Day GA+: Includes additional access to the GA+ Lounge and other benefits, starting at $335.
- 2-Day VIP: Offers dedicated viewing areas and VIP Lounge access, starting at $649.
- 2-Day Platinum: Premium benefits including front-of-stage viewing and all-day dining, starting at $1399.
- 1-Day versions of the above categories are also available with proportional benefits and pricing.
All ticket types include layaway options and the price includes all fees before taxes and shipping.
Sudden Little Thrills is located at Hazelwood Green, a 178 acre area on the Monongahela River by to the Hot Metal Bridge in Pittsburgh’s Greater Hazelwood neighborhood.
Sudden Little Thrills looks like it will happen a two-acre park called the Green Space, an area that was made for public events at Hazelwood Green. BUT, whether or not it will happen is unconfirmed at this point.
The festival will happen at Hazelwood Green tho. Check back for updates.
It has a tiered water feature, rain gardens, pollinator gardens, lawns, trees, native vegetation, and hardscaped surfaces. All good vibes for a festival atmosphere.
The Sudden Little Thrills lineup for 2024!
The Killers, Melanie Martinez, St. Vincent, Fletcher, Girl Talk, Crowded House, Ethel Cain, Del Water Gap, Kenny Mason, Malcolm Todd, Charlotte Sands, Good Neighbours, Wisp, Fedd The God, Gable Price & Friends, Krunk The Center Of Life Band, Sza, Wiz Khalifa, Omar Apollo, Yung Gravy, Hippo Campus, Juvenile, The Driver Era, Lupe Fiasco, The 502's, Michael Maracagi, Royel Otis, Corook, Feeble Little Horse, Nat & Alex Wolff, Ethan Tasch, Krunk The Center Of Life Band.
