Tomorrowland is one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world, hands down. It's also one of the most popular and sought after music festival tickets.

Tomorrowland 2025 is guaranteed to have a lineup of the world's best Trance, House, Chill, Trap, Electro, Hardstyle and more. Check back for updates on who's in the lineup.

The expected Tomorrowland 2025 dates are July 18 - 20 and July 25 - 27, if the festival continues on the same two weekends as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

Tomorrowland is an immense music festival in Boom, Belgium, regarded as one of the world's premier electronic music festivals. In all facets of the festival, it's known for exquisite stage performance and a high-end experience. You can even create your own Tomorrowland account at their website to manage your details.

It's Tomorrowland Belgium: Live Today, Love Tomorrow, Unite Forever. Learn more about the Tomorrowland Experience including Dreamville, Global Journey and practical information to help you prepare for your adventure.