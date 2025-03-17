Tomorrowland Winter is a huge music festival that's known as one of the premiere electronic music festivals in the world. Tomorrowland Winter 2025 has the world's best Trance, House, Chill, Trap, Electro, Hardstyle and more.

The expected Tomorrowland Winter 2025 dates are March 15 - 23. These dates are projected based off the previous festival dates, but aren't confirmed. Check back for updates.

It's located at Alpe d’Huez French ski resort in the Alps, the highest and largest mountain range in Europe.

The Tomorrowland Winter lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who will be performing. Check back for updates.

You can usually get Tomorrowland Winter tickets in General Admission, GA+, VIP and VIP Plus packages. Single-day and weekend tickets are offered.

Tomorrowland Winter is known for its stunning location and immersive experience, with the festival grounds featuring snow-covered mountains and other winter-themed decorations and attractions.

The festival will have some of the best electronic music DJs, plenty of outdoor activities and great food and beverages at an altitude that ranges from 2.000m to 3.330m.

The previous Tomorrowland Winter lineup had Alesso, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Nervo, Yves V, Da Tweekaz, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Mark With A K & Mc Chucky, Mattn, Netsky, Regi, Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Aoki, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Tchami & Malaaand and more.

Also check out Tomorrowland and Tomorrowland Brazil for an another incarnation of the festival that happens in summer.

What Is The Tomorrowland Winter 2025 Location? Tomorrowland Winter happens at Alpe d’Huez French ski resort. It's part of the Grand Domaine ski area which includes Alpe d’Huez, Auris-en-Oisans, Huez-en-Oisans, Oz-en-Oisans, Vaujany and Villard Reculas. Alpe d’Huez also offers outdoor activities, a range of food options, and an events area with multiple stages for the festival. You ski or snowboard dring the day, and hit the music festival all night.

Tomorrowland Winter 2025 Schedule

The Tomorrowland Winter schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.