     
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
NEWS Divider 2025 Divider STORE Divider
Instagram X Threads Facebook
 

 

   
Shim Shim
Start Date: March 15
End Date: March 23
Alpe d’Huez, France, Europe
 

Tomorrowland Winter is a huge music festival that's known as one of the premiere electronic music festivals in the world. Tomorrowland Winter 2025 has the world's best Trance, House, Chill, Trap, Electro, Hardstyle and more.

 

 

Tomorrowland Winter DATES AND LOCATION

The expected Tomorrowland Winter 2025 dates are March 15 - 23. These dates are projected based off the previous festival dates, but aren't confirmed. Check back for updates.

 

It's located at Alpe d’Huez French ski resort in the Alps, the highest and largest mountain range in Europe.

 

 

Tomorrowland Winter Lineup

The Tomorrowland Winter lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

Tomorrowland Winter Tickets

You can usually get Tomorrowland Winter tickets in General Admission, GA+, VIP and VIP Plus packages. Single-day and weekend tickets are offered.

 

TOMORROWLAND WINTER TICKETS
 
TOMORROWLAND WINTER TICKETS ON VIAGOGO

 

 

Tomorrowland Winter 2025 lineup

 

Tomorrowland Winter is known for its stunning location and immersive experience, with the festival grounds featuring snow-covered mountains and other winter-themed decorations and attractions.

 

The festival will have some of the best electronic music DJs, plenty of outdoor activities and great food and beverages at an altitude that ranges from 2.000m to 3.330m.

 

Tomorrowland Winter 2025

 

The previous Tomorrowland Winter lineup had Alesso, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Nervo, Yves V, Da Tweekaz, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Mark With A K & Mc Chucky, Mattn, Netsky, Regi, Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Aoki, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Tchami & Malaaand and more.

 

Also check out Tomorrowland and Tomorrowland Brazil for an another incarnation of the festival that happens in summer.

 

If you dig Tomorrowland Winter, check out Primavera Sound Barcelona, Ultra Europe or Creamfields.

 

The Tomorrowland Winter 2025 lineup and Tomorrowland Winter 2025 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

TOMORROWLAND WINTER TICKETS
 
TOMORROWLAND WINTER TICKETS ON VIAGOGO

 

 

What Is The Tomorrowland Winter 2025 Location?

 

Tomorrowland Winter happens at Alpe d’Huez French ski resort. It's part of the Grand Domaine ski area which includes Alpe d’Huez, Auris-en-Oisans, Huez-en-Oisans, Oz-en-Oisans, Vaujany and Villard Reculas.

 

Alpe d’Huez also offers outdoor activities, a range of food options, and an events area with multiple stages for the festival. You ski or snowboard dring the day, and hit the music festival all night.

 

 

What are the Tomorrowland Winter 2025 dates?

 

We estimate the Tomorrowland Winter dates to be March 15 - 23. These dates are projected based off the previous festival dates, but aren't confirmed. Check back for updates.

 

 

Tomorrowland Winter 2025 Schedule

 

The Tomorrowland Winter schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Tomorrowland Winter 2025 Lineup

 

The Tomorrowland Winter lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

The previous Tomorrowland Winter lineup had Alesso, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Nervo, Yves V, Da Tweekaz, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Mark With A K & Mc Chucky, Mattn, Netsky, Regi, Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Aoki, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Tchami & Malaaand and more

 

 

The Tomorrowland Winter lineup before that had Amelie Lens, ANNA, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Lost Frequencies and more.

     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     