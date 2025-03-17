Tomorrowland Winter 2025

Tomorrowland Winter is known for its stunning location and immersive experience, with the festival grounds featuring snow-covered mountains and other winter-themed decorations and attractions.
The festival will have some of the best electronic music DJs, plenty of outdoor activities and great food and beverages at an altitude that ranges from 2.000m to 3.330m.
The previous Tomorrowland Winter lineup had Alesso, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Nervo, Yves V, Da Tweekaz, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Mark With A K & Mc Chucky, Mattn, Netsky, Regi, Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Aoki, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Tchami & Malaaand and more.
Tomorrowland Winter happens at Alpe d’Huez French ski resort. It's part of the Grand Domaine ski area which includes Alpe d’Huez, Auris-en-Oisans, Huez-en-Oisans, Oz-en-Oisans, Vaujany and Villard Reculas.
Alpe d’Huez also offers outdoor activities, a range of food options, and an events area with multiple stages for the festival. You ski or snowboard dring the day, and hit the music festival all night.
The Tomorrowland Winter lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
