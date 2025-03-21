Tomorrowland Winter 2026: EDM’s Frosty Paradise Where You Can Ski All Day And Rave All Night

Tomorrowland Winter is like Tomorrowland but in the Alps—like, picture the insane production and lineup of the OG festival, but slap it onto a literal snow-covered mountain in France. It goes down in Alpe d'Huez, where you're vibing to top-tier electronic artists while surrounded by next-level views and insane ski slopes. It’s peak “rave meets winter wonderland” energy. Check Tomorrowland Winter tickets: The dates are expected to be March 14 - 21, if the festival continues during the same week as the previous one.

These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates. You’re getting a stacked lineup (think the biggest names in EDM), but then you can also hit the slopes, explore insane stage designs covered in snow, and experience après-ski parties that feel like a DJ set straight out of a dream. Click here to see the full Tomorrowland Winter lineup or just scroll down farther below. Plus, it’s a way more intimate version of Tomorrowland, so it doesn’t feel as overwhelmingly massive as the summer edition. It’s not just about the music—it’s the whole vibe.

Wake up in a cozy ski chalet, grab a coffee while staring at a view that looks like a screensaver, then hit the slopes or just chill in the village until the music kicks off. As the sun dips, the festival lights up—lasers slicing through the mountain air, fire cannons going off, and people dancing in full snow gear like it's nothing. One minute you're at a stage at 3,300 meters above sea level, the next you're at an afterparty in the village. It's all just nonstop, surreal energy, and somehow, it all works perfectly.