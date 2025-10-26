Tortuga Music Festival is like a beach day with country music vibes, but way better.

You’re out there on the sand, under the sun, with the ocean right next to you. The lineup is stacked with top country artists, but they mix in some rock and reggae, too.

The The Tortuga Music Festival lineup IS OUT! Hit the Lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

The ticket presale starts Tuesday, October 29th. The general ticket sale starts Friday, November 1st at 10:00 AM EST. Layaway plans available.

Hit the Tortuga Music Festival 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

Tortuga Music Festival 2025 is scheduled for April 4-6 on Fort Lauderdale Beach. The festival is known for featuring top country stars along with rock, reggae, and other genres.

Last year's lineup had ainey Wilson, Hardy, Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, Bailey Zimmerman, Ashley Mcbryde, Turnpike Troubadours, Koe Wetzel and more.

People at the festival are chill, everyone’s in flip-flops or barefoot, and the energy’s good. It’s that perfect combo of music and beach life—pretty much the best way to kick off summer.

Just like past years, the festival is not just about music—it’s big on ocean conservation, with its Rock the Ocean initiative hosting activities like beach cleanups and educational events.

3 Things To Know Before Heading To Tortuga Music Festival

1. Prepare for Sun and Sand: Since the festival is on the beach, you'll want to be ready for the sun and sand. Bring plenty of sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses. Wearing flip-flops or sandals is smart, but make sure they’re comfortable since you’ll be on your feet for long periods.

2. Check out the Conservation Village: Tortuga is about more than music—it has a strong focus on ocean conservation through its Rock the Ocean initiative. The festival’s Conservation Village offers interactive experiences to learn about issues like marine pollution and coral reef protection.

3. Get Your Tickets Early: Passes sell out quickly, especially VIP options. Be sure to sign up for ticket alerts or presales, and consider layaway plans if you want to spread out the cost. Hotel packages are also available, and booking early can help you secure the best deals