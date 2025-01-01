Trotamundo Festival 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Trotamundo Festival 2027 is officially returning to Montañita, Ecuador, from January 6 through January 12 for seven days and nights of underground electronic music beside the Pacific Ocean. This isn’t a giant field festival where you sprint between stages trying to catch a 40-minute set. Trotamundo is built around marathon sessions, beach parties, sunrise moments and the kind of loose schedule that makes Tuesday feel suspiciously like Saturday. The first wave of the lineup has landed too, bringing Daniel Bell, Jane Fitz, Magda, Nicola Cruz, Sonja Moonear, Reptant, Shonky, Sweely, Thomas Melchior, Zombies in Miami and a deep bench of selectors to Ecuador’s coast. ➜ The real story: Trotamundo takes the obsessive music culture of a great underground club and stretches it across an entire beach town. Lost Beach Club is the center of gravity, but Montañita itself becomes part of the festival. The fourth edition is created by Un_Mute and Lost Beach Club, with Un_Mute leading the musical curation. Events are planned across multiple locations around Montañita, connecting the club, the town, the beach and the surrounding tropical landscape into one very long dance floor. Official Tier 1 All Access tickets are currently listed at $150. That pass covers Trotamundo events across the full January 6-12 run, while later phases will cost more as each tier sells out. Trotamundo Festival 2027 Dates Are Official for January 6-12 Trotamundo Festival 2027 runs from Wednesday, January 6 through Tuesday, January 12 in Montañita, Ecuador. The 2026 edition ran from January 7 through January 12, so the next festival starts one day earlier and expands the experience into a full seven-day run. That extra space fits the festival’s rhythm. Trotamundo isn’t really about one opening gate and one closing set. It moves through long daytime sessions, late-night club runs, villa parties, beach energy and sets that can carry straight into sunrise. Lost Beach Club remains the central venue, but the official description says the festival will use multiple locations across Montañita. Exact daily schedules, event times and location-by-location details still need to be announced. The dates themselves are locked, which means anyone traveling internationally can start working on flights, lodging and the very real question of how much sleep seven days of Trotamundo actually allows. The Trotamundo Festival 2027 First-Wave Lineup Is Here Trotamundo has revealed the first wave of its 2027 lineup, and it goes deep on minimal, house, electro, techno and the genre-blurring spaces between them. The most recognizable names include Daniel Bell, Dan Ghenacia, Dyed Soundorom, Jane Fitz, Magda, Nicola Cruz, Sonja Moonear, Shonky, Sweely, Thomas Melchior, Reptant, Edward, Franco Cinelli, Federico Molinari, Zombies in Miami and DJ Koolt. The complete confirmed first wave includes Ageless, Alex Pastor, Alexander Skancke, Aline Umber, Álvaro Medina, Bruno Limma, Burchan, Dan Ghenacia, Daniel Bell, Desyn, DJ Koolt, DJ Umho, Dyed Soundorom, Dylan Payne, Edward, Elia Nafzger, Ezziolino, FCO Martinez, Francula, Federico Molinari, Franco Cinelli, Garrett David, Gianni, Gromma, Highkin, Hinari, Hugo Martinez, Jane Fitz, Kev Gee, Krol, Magda, Mario Liberti, Matthias, Max Kraushaar, Max Sprauer, Mayell, Momo Trosman, Nicola Cruz, Noolo, Olga Korol, Raphael Carrau, Reptant, San Dee, Shaun Reeves, Shonky, Shvili, Sibil, Silvia Ponce, Sonja Moonear, Sweely, Thomas Melchior, Trajano, Truly Madly, Zach G, Zombies in Miami and Z@p. More artists may still be added, and the daily lineup has not been released. For now, this is a confirmed first wave rather than a speculative wish list. See the Trotamundo Festival lineup here. It’s a lineup made for people who care more about who can control a room for four hours than who has the biggest streaming number. That may be niche by mainstream festival standards, but it’s exactly why Trotamundo has become such a tempting destination for serious underground heads. What Kind of Music Will Trotamundo Festival 2027 Feature? Trotamundo lives in the deeper end of electronic music. Minimal house, electro, techno, stripped-back grooves, warm after-hours records and left-field vinyl selections form the center of the sound. There’s plenty of range inside that world. Daniel Bell brings foundational Detroit minimalism, Jane Fitz is known for patient and psychedelic journeys, Magda can bend techno and house into something wonderfully strange, and Nicola Cruz connects electronic production with the musical textures of Latin America. The festival also makes room for live electronic performance, veteran selectors, newer names and regional talent. That balance matters because a seven-day event needs movement, not the same peak-time sound repeated until everyone forgets what daylight looks like. Past editions have mixed international bookings with artists connected to Un_Mute, Lost Beach Club and the wider South American underground. The 2027 first wave continues that approach while bringing back several artists who already understand how this crowd and setting work. Trotamundo Festival 2027 Tickets and Official Prices Trotamundo’s main ticket is the All Access Pass, which includes entry to festival events from January 6 through January 12, 2027. Tier 1, also labeled Phase 1, is officially priced at $150. The festival says ticket prices will rise progressively as each phase sells out, so the pass itself stays the same while the price climbs. Daily tickets are not being sold online right now. The official ticket information says they will only be available at the door during the festival and will be subject to availability. That makes the All Access Pass the safest option for anyone planning to attend more than a couple of days. It also makes more sense for the way Trotamundo works, since some of the best moments are likely to happen at hours when a normal day-pass strategy starts falling apart. No separate VIP, backstage upgrade, lodging bundle or travel package has been publicly listed for 2027 at this stage. Those options existed in some form during earlier editions, but they should not be assumed for 2027 until the festival confirms them. Get Trotamundo Festival tickets here. Trotamundo is listed as a 21-and-older event. Check the final checkout total, entry rules and refund terms before buying, and use the official festival ticket link rather than an unverified resale listing. Why Trotamundo Feels More Like a Journey Than a Festival The setting does a lot of the work here. Montañita is a compact surf town on Ecuador’s Pacific coast, surrounded by beach, tropical greenery and the kind of casual street life that makes a rigid festival itinerary feel almost silly. Lost Beach Club gives the week its main anchor with open-air areas, serious Funktion-One sound and a reputation that reaches far beyond Ecuador. From there, the festival spills into other spaces around town instead of sealing everyone inside one fenced venue. That changes the energy. You can move from a sunset session to a club marathon, leave for the beach, find food in town and somehow end up back on a dance floor while the rest of the world is starting its morning commute. Trotamundo is smaller and more specialized than the blockbuster festival circuit, but that’s the point. It trades giant headliners and corporate spectacle for long sets, obsessive curation, a destination worth exploring and a crowd that genuinely came for the music. FAQs When is Trotamundo Festival 2027? Trotamundo Festival 2027 is officially scheduled for January 6 through January 12. The seven-day festival begins on Wednesday and runs through Tuesday. Where will Trotamundo Festival 2027 take place? Trotamundo takes place across multiple locations in Montañita, Ecuador. Lost Beach Club is the festival’s central venue. How much are Trotamundo Festival 2027 tickets? Tier 1 All Access passes are officially listed at $150. Prices will increase as each ticket phase sells out, and daily tickets will only be offered at the door during the festival if they are available. Who is playing Trotamundo Festival 2027? The confirmed first wave includes Daniel Bell, Jane Fitz, Magda, Nicola Cruz, Sonja Moonear, Reptant, Shonky, Sweely, Thomas Melchior, Zombies in Miami and more than 40 additional artists. More lineup announcements and the daily schedule may still be coming. Is Trotamundo Festival 2027 a 21-and-older event? Yes. Trotamundo Festival 2027 is currently listed as a 21-and-older event.