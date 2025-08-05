     
 
Spacelab
Shim Shim
Ubbi Dubbi 2025

DATES: April 26 - 27

LOCATION: Panther Island, Dallas - Ft Worth, Texas
 

Ubbi Dubbi has a lineup of Dubstep, Trap, Future Bass, Glitch Hop, Hardstyle, House and Techno! It has multiple stages, each with its own unique aesthetic and lineup, including Ubbi’s Stage, Dubbi’s Stage, and the Zoom Room.

 

The event is known for its high-energy performances, stunning visuals, andamazing production. Check back for Ubbi Dubbi 2025 updates.

 

 

Ubbi Dubbi DATES AND LOCATION

 

The Ubbi Dubbi 2025 dates are April 26 - 27, at Panther Island Pavilion in Dallas - Ft Worth, Texas.

 

 

Ubbi Dubbi Lineup

 

The Ubbi Dubbi 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

Ubbi Dubbi Tickets

 

Hit the Ubbi Dubbi 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

 

UBBI DUBBI TICKETS
 
Ubbi Dubbi is created by Disco Donnie Presents. The festival plot is based on two characters — Ubbi and Dubbi. Dubbi is into Dubstep and Trap, Ubbi loves House and Techno.

 

The festival takes its name from the onomatopoeia "ubbi dubbi," which is often used to describe the sound of electronic music.

 

The previous Ubbi Dubbi lineup had Afrojack, Alison Wonderland, Audien, Bear Grillz B2b Jessica Audiffred, Sabai, Said The Sky, Svdden Death and more.

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

UBBI DUBBI TICKETS
 
What Is The Ubbi Dubbi 2025 Location?

 

Ubbi Dubbi is located at Panther Island Pavilion, in Dallas - Ft Worth, Texas. It’s a great outdoor venue along the Trinity River with great views of the downtown Fort Worth skyline. You can check out multiple stages including the only waterfront stage in Texas, an indoor stage in the Shack, as well as beach & river fun.

 

 

 

 

 

 

What are the Ubbi Dubbi 2025 dates?

 

The confirmed Ubbi Dubbi dates are April 26 - 27.

 

 

 

 

Ubbi Dubbi 2025 Schedule

 

The Ubbi Dubbi schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Ubbi Dubbi 2025 Lineup

 

The Ubbi Dubbi lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates!
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
