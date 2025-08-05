Ubbi Dubbi has a lineup of Dubstep, Trap, Future Bass, Glitch Hop, Hardstyle, House and Techno! It has multiple stages, each with its own unique aesthetic and lineup, including Ubbi’s Stage, Dubbi’s Stage, and the Zoom Room.

The event is known for its high-energy performances, stunning visuals, andamazing production. Check back for Ubbi Dubbi 2025 updates.

The Ubbi Dubbi 2025 dates are April 26 - 27, at Panther Island Pavilion in Dallas - Ft Worth, Texas.

The Ubbi Dubbi 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Hit the Ubbi Dubbi 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

Ubbi Dubbi is created by Disco Donnie Presents. The festival plot is based on two characters — Ubbi and Dubbi. Dubbi is into Dubstep and Trap, Ubbi loves House and Techno.

The festival takes its name from the onomatopoeia "ubbi dubbi," which is often used to describe the sound of electronic music.

The previous Ubbi Dubbi lineup had Afrojack, Alison Wonderland, Audien, Bear Grillz B2b Jessica Audiffred, Sabai, Said The Sky, Svdden Death and more.