Ultra Australia 2025

Ultra Australia 2025

DATES: April 11 - 12

LOCATION: Gold Coast and Melbourne
 

Ultra Festival Australia has announced its return for 2025! The festival will be held across two cities in April, with Ultra Beach Gold Coast taking place on April 11, 2025, and the larger Ultra Australia happening in Melbourne on April 12, 2025. 

 

Last year was a massive success, with over 40,000 attendees and headliners like Zedd, Armin van Buuren, and Carl Cox. The upcoming events promise to feature a stellar lineup of international and local electronic music talent, though specific artists haven't been confirmed yet.

 

 

Tickets for the 2025 events will go on sale starting September 12, 2024. The Gold Coast event will feature a single stage at Broadwater Parklands, while the Melbourne event will offer a more expansive experience with multiple stages and additional entertainment zones.

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

ULTRA TICKETS
 
TICKETS ON VIAGOGO

 

ULTRA AUSTRALIA 2025 SCHEDULE

 

The Ultra Australia schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

ULTRA AUSTRALIA 2025 LINEUP

 

The Ultra Australia lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

