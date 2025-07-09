     
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
NEWS Divider 2024 Divider STORE Divider
Instagram X Threads Facebook
 

 

     
Shim Shim
Ultra Europe 2025

Ultra Europe 2025

DATES: July 11 - 13

LOCATION: Split, Croatia, Europe
 

Ultra Europe is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

 

Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival Europe in Split for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year.

 

Check back for updates on Ultra Europe 2025.

 

 

Ultra Europe DATES AND LOCATION

 

The expected Ultra Europe 2025 dates are July 11 - 13, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back to see when they become official.

 

It's located in Split, Croatia, Europe.

 

 

Ultra Europe Lineup

 

The Ultra Europe 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

Ultra Europe Tickets

 

Hit the Ultra Europe 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

 

ULTRA EUROPE TICKETS
 
ULTRA EUROPE TICKETS ON VIAGOGO

 

 

Ultra Europe 2024 dates

 

Ultra Europe is three days of music, beach parties and sun!

 

Experience the magic of Croatia as Ultra Music Festival Europe takes over Park Mladezi. It's a a football stadium, but Ultra Europe also ventures out into the bay as it sits on the edge of the Adriatic Sea.

 

Head over to the Spacelab Ultra Music Festival live stream page to catch all of the live streams from this weekend, live sets from the previous festival and more. Then come back for live sets, archived for you to experience.

 

See the Ultra Europe Guide for what to bring and what to leave at home.

 

The previous Ultra Europe lineup had Adam Beyer, Alison Wonderland, Armin van Buuren, Axwell, CamelPhat, Eric Prydz, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Slander, Subtronics, Tiësto and more.

 

 

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

ULTRA EUROPE TICKETS
 
ULTRA EUROPE TICKETS ON VIAGOGO

 

 

 

 

What Is The Ultra Europe 2025 Location?

 

Ultra Europe is located on the Adriatic coast for the big part of the festival and Hvar Island for the Ultra Beach party. There are four amazing destinations: Split, Brac, Hvar and Vis.

 

 

 

 

 

What are the Ultra Europe 2025 dates?

 

The Ultra Europe dates are

 

 

 

 

Ultra Europe 2025 Schedule

 

The Ultra Europe schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Ultra Europe 2025 Lineup

 

The Ultra Europe lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 
     