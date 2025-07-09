Ultra Europe is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival Europe in Split for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year.

Check back for updates on Ultra Europe 2025.

The expected Ultra Europe 2025 dates are July 11 - 13, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back to see when they become official.

It's located in Split, Croatia, Europe.

The Ultra Europe 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Hit the Ultra Europe 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

Ultra Europe is three days of music, beach parties and sun!

Experience the magic of Croatia as Ultra Music Festival Europe takes over Park Mladezi. It's a a football stadium, but Ultra Europe also ventures out into the bay as it sits on the edge of the Adriatic Sea.

Head over to the Spacelab Ultra Music Festival live stream page to catch all of the live streams from this weekend, live sets from the previous festival and more. Then come back for live sets, archived for you to experience.

See the Ultra Europe Guide for what to bring and what to leave at home.

The previous Ultra Europe lineup had Adam Beyer, Alison Wonderland, Armin van Buuren, Axwell, CamelPhat, Eric Prydz, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Slander, Subtronics, Tiësto and more.