Ultra Music Festival 2026: Three Days of EDM Madness, Jaw-Dropping Sets and Zero Chill

  
     
   
  Image by Ultra Music Festival  
 

 

The hype for Ultra Music Festival 2026 is off the charts—literally.

 

Every March, Miami turns into this crazy neon rave festival with unreal stages and a lineup stacked with top-tier DJs.

 

If you’re into house, techno, or bass drops that hit like a truck, you already know this is the move.

 

The expected Ultra Miami dates for 2026 are March 27-29, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates when they become official.

 

Three days of straight-up mayhem located at Bayfront Park, with every EDM head from across the globe gearing up for massive drops, unreal light shows, and the kind of bass that makes your ribcage vibrate.

 

Why Go? The world’s biggest electronic acts, mind-blowing stage production, and an energy like no other. Think: legendary DJ sets, bass so heavy it shakes your soul, and the ultimate Miami party vibes.

 

Expect heavy hitters like Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, and deadmau5, plus surprises that will melt your face off.

 

The best stages are the Main Stage, Resistance Megastructure, and Worldwide Stage where the real magic happens—massive sets, legendary DJs, and the most unreal production you'll ever see.

 

Ultra Music Festival Schedule

 

The schedule will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates.

 

 

Ultra Music Festival 2026 Lineup

 

The Ultra Music Festival lineup will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates.

 

