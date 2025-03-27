Ultra Music Festival 2026

Expect massive stages, exclusive sets, world-class DJs, and Ultra’s iconic production and visuals.

Ultra Music Festival is one of the world’s biggest EDM festivals, turning Downtown Miami into the center of global electronic music.

Ultra has General Admission, VIP, VVIP and travel packages on sale now.

Tickets for the 2026 event are on sale.

Lineup

View Lineup

The 2026 lineup includes major headliners like Martin Garrix b2b Alesso, DJ Snake, Hardwell, and John Summit, alongside techno titans like Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, and Amelie Lens b2b Sara Landry.

There are special appearances from Major Lazer, Vintage Culture, Armin van Buuren, and debut performances from acts like the progressive supergroup HALŌ and drum & bass collective WORSHIP.

Ultra typically releases its lineup in December or January. Bookmark this page for updates.

Past artists: Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Hardwell, Tiësto, Deadmau5, Avicii, Swedish House Mafia, Zedd, Skrillex.