Essentials Dates: March 26 - 28, 2027 (confirmed) Location: Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132 Ultra Music Festival is one of the world’s biggest EDM festivals, turning Downtown Miami into the center of global electronic music. Expect massive stages, exclusive sets, world-class DJs, and Ultra’s iconic production and visuals.

Tickets Get Tickets Get Tickets at Stubhub Tickets for Ultra Music Festival 2027 are now on sale! 3 day weekend tickets available as GA passes for $359.36 - $419.26. VIP tickets are $1797.01 for weekend passes. Tiers typically start with lower-priced early bird tickets, moving to Tier 2 and final tier pricing as tickets sell out. Tickets are generally 3-day wristbands, with GA and VIP options. Early Bird / Tier 1 : The cheapest available price, selling out fastest.

Tier 2 / Tier 3 / Regular : Prices increase as the event approaches.

General Admission (GA) : 3-day access to the festival grounds.

VIP Premium General Admission : Offers faster entry, elevated viewing decks, better restrooms, and exclusive lounge areas.

VIP Table Service : Top-tier experience with private tables and bottle service.

Lineup The 2027 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Ultra typically releases its lineup in December or January. Bookmark this page for updates. The previous lineup included major headliners like Martin Garrix b2b Alesso, DJ Snake, Hardwell, and John Summit, alongside techno titans like Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, and Amelie Lens b2b Sara Landry. There were special appearances from Major Lazer, Vintage Culture, Armin van Buuren, and debut performances from acts like the progressive supergroup HALŌ and drum & bass collective WORSHIP. Past artists: Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Hardwell, Tiësto, deadmau5, Avicii, Swedish House Mafia, Zedd, Skrillex.