Veld Music Festival 2025

The Veld Festival is a massive EDM fest that goes down in Downsview Park, Toronto. You've got the skyline in the background, and everyone's just vibing out to DJs both local and international. The 2025 Veld Festival in Toronto is officially set for August 1 - 3 at Downsview Park. The energy is off the charts. It's like every single person there is on the same wavelength, literally and figuratively. You've got these huge, mesmerizing light shows, and the stages are like art installations that you wish you could live in. Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of VELD. Early bird tickets went quickly, but if you missed those, you can try for tickets on Stubhub, where people sell secondary tickets, you might be able to grab your tickets and be secure that you’re already going before the general tickets go back on sale. GET VELD TICKETS GET VELD TICKETS AT STUBHUB Veld has teased that more details and the lineup will be coming soon, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on updates from their official channels to secure your spot. The lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who will be performing. Check back for updates. Last year's lineup had Armin Van Buuren, Eric Prydz HOLO, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Kaskade, Alesso, Cirez D, Cristoph, Oliver Heldens, Subtronics, Steve Aoki, Alan Walker, Audien, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Dabin, Elderbrook, Green Velvet, Gryffin, James Hype, Kayzo Unleashed XL, Seven Lions, Slander and more. The crowd is a huge community where everyone's just there to have a good time. You see all sorts of outfits - think glitter, neon, and everything in between. It's like a fashion show for the coolest, most out-there looks. The music, though, that's the real deal. From bass-heavy bangers to melodic techno, there's something for everyone. You can go from one stage to another, discovering new tracks, or just lose yourself in the main stage where the headliners drop beats that make you feel the bass. You make friends, dance until you can't feel your feet, and by the end of it, you're just part of this huge, euphoric moment that everyone shares. It's not just a festival; it's like an escape to another world for a weekend.

Plus, the food trucks! You can grab some poutine at like 2 AM and it still hits just right. TICKETS Tickets come in General Admission, VIP, VIP Plus and Platinum. GET VELD TICKETS GET VELD TICKETS AT STUBHUB LINEUP

The lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced. Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.