VELD Music Festival 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

VELD Music Festival 2027 is officially coming back to Downsview Park in Toronto from July 30 through August 1. That means three days of massive EDM, house, techno, bass music, fireworks and the kind of Toronto summer energy that makes staying home feel like a personal error. The dates are real. The lineup is still under wraps, which means the prediction machine is already doing what it does best: turning a few artist wish lists into a full imaginary poster. There's been a ticket update, so hit the ticket section farther below for the freshest news. Check back for updates.

➜ The real story: VELD doesn’t need a desert, a ferris wheel or a celebrity fashion circus to feel huge. It just needs three stages, a Toronto crowd and a drop loud enough to make the CN Tower feel like it should be involved. Here’s what’s official so far, what the current ticket page says and which names are showing up in the early VELD 2027 prediction conversation. VELD Music Festival 2027 Dates Are Official for July 30 Through August 1 VELD Music Festival 2027 runs Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 1 at Downsview Park in Toronto, Ontario. The festival’s official website, ticketing page and current event listings all point to the same three-day weekend. VELD 2026 was scheduled for July 31 through August 2, so the 2027 edition moves one day earlier while staying in the festival’s familiar late-July and early-August window. Downsview Park is at 35 Carl Hall Road, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2B6. It’s a huge open-air festival site in North York, and it’s easy to reach by TTC and GO Transit, which is a pretty nice advantage when the alternative is trying to drive home after three days of dancing. VELD’s official pages haven’t posted the 2027 daily schedule yet. For planning purposes, the festival guide has historically listed afternoon doors and an 11 p.m. end, but those times should be treated as subject to change until the 2027 guide is published. Get the latest on Music Festivals 2027 for more festival planning. What Kind of Music Will the VELD 2027 Lineup Feature? The VELD lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but the festival’s musical identity is not exactly a mystery. Expect big-room EDM and melodic dance music on the Main Stage, house and techno on the Sirkus Stage, and the heavier side of the weekend at the Smirnoff Bass Stage. The official stage descriptions promise fireworks, flames, huge LED visuals, hypnotic house and techno, plus dubstep, trap and drum & bass. Basically, there’s a lane for the person who wants a sunset singalong and another lane for the person who wants the bass to rearrange their skeleton. Recent VELD editions show how wide that booking mix can get. The 2025 festival included deadmau5, Tiësto, John Summit, Alesso, Rezz and Dom Dolla, while the 2026 lineup expanded the electronic range with Above & Beyond, Armin van Buuren, FISHER, Illenium and Kx5. The early VELD 2027 prediction watchlist currently includes Skrillex, Chase & Status, Fred again.., The Chainsmokers, FISHER, Subtronics, Alesso and Armin van Buuren. SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA is also a new favorite lineup choice Based on what people are talking about the most. Those names are unconfirmed. They come from fan chatter, recent VELD booking patterns and artists who fit the festival’s established lanes, not from an official announcement or a credible booking report. That distinction matters. VELD has a history of big electronic bookings, but a wish list is still a wish list until the festival puts it on a poster. Get the latest news on the VELD 2027 lineup. VELD Music Festival 2027 Tickets and Official Prices VELD sells three-day festival passes for the full Friday through Sunday weekend. The current official ticket listing shows a 3-Day General Admission Festival Pass at CA$309.99 plus CA$46.07 in fees, for a listed total of CA$356.06. The early bird presale is sold out of VIP tickets, by GA tickets are still available. VELD also promoted an early-bird payment option starting at CA$20.27 down during the launch campaign, but that opening inventory is no longer available. GA is an all-ages pass and includes general access from July 30 through August 1. VELD doesn’t allow re-entry, so once you leave for the day, you’re done until the next one. The 3-Day VIP Festival Pass is currently sold out. VIP is restricted to guests age 19 and older and includes a dedicated Main Stage viewing area, VIP-only bars and washrooms, water refill access, and front-of-line entry. Bottle service requires a VIP ticket plus a separate table reservation. VELD is cashless. Bring a credit or debit card with tap enabled, and remember that your wristband isn’t a portable credit card. The official festival guide says you can’t connect it directly to a credit card for purchases. There’s also no need to guess about the bag situation. Large backpacks, outside drinks, professional cameras, glass, weapons, drones and a long list of other items aren’t allowed. Empty soft-sided water bottles and hydration packs are permitted, and free water refill stations are available inside. Get the latest on VELD 2027 tickets. Use the official ticket page for availability, payment-plan details, delivery charges and any later ticket tiers. Why VELD Still Feels Bigger Than a Regular Festival Weekend VELD’s appeal starts with the site. Downsview Park gives the festival room to build three distinct worlds without sending you into a remote campground or making the city disappear behind a wall of dust. The Main Stage is built for giant crowd moments, the Sirkus Stage leans into hypnotic house and techno, and the Bass Stage is where the weekend gets properly physical. That split makes it possible to have three completely different festival experiences on the same afternoon. It’s also a proper Toronto event. You can stay in the city, use public transit, find food beyond the festival gates and make the weekend part of a bigger trip. VELD’s official travel pages point guests toward TTC access, nearby hotels and the festival entrance on Carl Hall Road. The festival has been running since 2012, and its long history explains why the crowd expects both major names and real production. VELD has hosted artists including deadmau5, Avicii, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, Steve Aoki, Zedd, Illenium and Tiësto, while continuing to make space for newer house, techno and bass acts. It’s loud, crowded and occasionally a logistical workout, but when the stages are firing, the skyline is sitting just beyond the field and a whole Toronto crowd reacts to the same drop, VELD feels exactly like the kind of summer festival it wants to be. FAQs When is VELD Music Festival 2027? VELD Music Festival 2027 is officially scheduled for Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 1 at Downsview Park in Toronto. Where will VELD Music Festival 2027 take place? VELD Music Festival 2027 will take place at Downsview Park, 35 Carl Hall Road, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2B6. The festival is accessible by TTC and GO Transit. How much are VELD Music Festival 2027 tickets? The current official 3-day GA listing is CA$309.99 plus CA$46.07 in fees, for a listed total of CA$356.06. Early bird inventory is sold out, and the official VIP presale is also sold out. Ticket availability can change. Has the VELD Music Festival 2027 lineup been announced? No. The 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced yet. The names listed above are clearly labeled predictions, not confirmed performers. For more Spacelab festival coverage, browse the Spacelab Music Festivals guide, the Music Festivals USA menu and the Music Festivals 2027 menu.