Wireless Festival has a lineup of the best names in pop, electronic and urban music! It's put on by Live Nation, and happens in the London neighbourhood of Haringey at Finsbury Park. Wireless Festival 2024 is set to be one of the summers best events.

Wireless Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Wireless Festival tickets section below for updates on prices & access to tickets:

The Wireless Festival lineup has Nicki Minaj, Future, 21 Savage, J Hus, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Sean Paul, Gunna, Asake, Rema, Tyla, Digga D, and more.

Hit the Wireless Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for a list of who's performing.

The Wireless Festival 2024 dates are July 12 - 14.

Tips for planning your Wireless trip:

Start planning early: Wireless Festival tickets can sell out, so be sure to mark your calendar and purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale.

Check back for presale, lineup and other festival updates.

The festival location is Finsbury Park. It’s a public park in London, in the Harringay neighbourhood.

Wireless is the biggest urban music festival in England and it started as a rock and pop festival and is now mostly hip-hop and urban music.

Wireless Festival had a one-time occurance in which instead of just doing an event in the usual location of Crystal Palace Park in London, Wireless added additional weekends at Finsbury Park and in Birmingham. Now, it's back to a one-weekend festival at Finsbury Park.

The previous Wireless Festival lineup had Lil Yachty, Playboi Cart, Travis Scott, D-Block Europe, Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Lil Dirk, Metro Boomin, Bryson Tiller, Popcorn, Lancet Foux, Joey Bada$$ Dexta Daps and more.

The Wireless Festival 2024 lineup and Wireless Festival 2024 tickets are below!

Wireless Festival Tickets 2024 General tickets go on sale Wednesday 31st January at 10:00 AM! Check back for updates and access to passes. Wireless Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.

The Wireless Festival schedule of set times for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates.