  PARADISO FESTIVAL DATES FOR 2019 ARE OUT! TICKETS SOON!

Paradiso Festival 2019 at The Gorge is a monster electronic music festival created by Live Nation and known as the “largest Electronic Dance Music event ever staged in the Pacific Northwest.”

And now, the 2019 dates have been declared officially. June 14 - 15, the usual weekend in the June that the festival happens. Game on! Tickets have been announced ... there will be information released next week on when tickets will go on sale and payment plan information.

20,000 people gather in the mountains to celebrate a lineup with EDM genres like electro, trance, house, and more! Epic. Check back for updates on when the lineup will be announced who's in it.

Get more information on Paradiso Festival 2019 in our Festival Guide, including photos and videos to show what the experience is like.

TELL US

Who do you want in the Paradiso Festival 2019 lineup?