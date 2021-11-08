Augmented Reality (sometimes called AR) takes computer generated images and visualizes them on top your real world view, usually through some kind of glasses or your phone. It creates an interactive experience between the real world and your computer-generated experience, seamlessly blending the two. It has three different parts: 1) a combination of real and virtual worlds, 2) interaction in real time and 3) a 3D view of real and virtual objects. Through all this, AR alters your view of the world to enhance your experience. This is how Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are different … Augmented Reality coexists with your environment while Virtual Reality replaces it. Augmented Reality is happening at Apple and other companies and seems likely to grow in products over the next year. Combine that with the growing use of NFTs and the Metaverse and you have plenty of reasons to get in.

WHAT IS AUGMENTED REALITY? Augmented Reality is a technology that visualizes computer-generated images on top of your view of the world. This can include other sensory feedback, including sound, smell, haptic (touch) or somatosensory (pressure, pain, movement, warmth, body position). HOW CAN AUGMENTED REALITY BE USED? The examples for use include social interaction, video games, shopping, tours, design, health care, education, fitness, navigation, work, live events, translation, music and more. If you can experience something in real life, then Augmented Reality can be placed over the top of your experience to enhance it. AUGMENTED REALITY EXAMPLES AR examples include the Pokémon Go game or IKEA’s mobile app that lets you visualize their furniture in your home. Potential uses are limitless though, an idea just needs to be conceived for an Augmented Reality app to be created … a fitness trainer training you, or beautiful scenery to use on a treadmill or exercise bike. A tour of a city or museum can overlay information on top of what you’re seeing to give you real time information on what you’re looking at. It can also be used for a navigation to guide to a new piece of art in the museum or location in the city. Sporting events can show you data like player stats or highlighting some part of the playing area. Live music could have the light shows include visualization in rhythm with the music & performance. AUGMENTED REALITY DEFINITION Augmented Reality is an interactive technology that enhances your experience through the use of different types of feedback. CONCLUSION It seems that as interesting and immersive as Virtual Reality looks, Augmented Reality will probably see more use because it 's practical in their daily lives. It’s also much easier and cheaper to integrate into our lives.

