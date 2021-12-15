  What Is A Metaverse?  

You may also think of The Matrix, and how there’s a real world where everybody is plugged in as batteries for machines while living their lives inside the Matrix, a virtual world with its own currency and types of interaction.
But that’s a dark and dystopian version of a Metaverse, and what we’re talking about today is a very positive and real one, with a lot of practical & powerful uses to enhance our lives.
Companies like Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft, Roblox and Epic Games are among the biggest players so far. But what is likely to be some of the most interesting and experimental additions to the idea of a metaverse will probably come from small and medium size businesses that have more latitude to experiment with.
And they’ll create their own Metaverses based on community, so any kind of community or interest based topic can be grounds for a Metaverse of its own: sports, music, religion, local or national events … you name it. The idea only has to be conceived for a Metaverse to be created for it.
METAVERSE EXAMPLES
Video games like Roblox & Fortnight, work environments, live performances, fitness, virtual tours, education, cryptocurrencies and NFTs are all potential examples of Metaverse applications.
WAYS TO INTERACT WITH A METAVERSE
You can interact with the Metaverse through virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) o on a screen for your computer. Are you buying Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies or making or buying NFTs? Then you’re participating in the Metaverse.