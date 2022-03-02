The Apple Event is officially happening on March 8th, it has been confirmed. It’s being called “Peek Performance,” and was announced on Twitter by Apple’s SVP of Marketing Greg Joswiak.

It’s happening at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. You can view online at apple.com or on the Apple TV app, according to Apple.

Greg said “Peek performance. March 8th. See you there.” In the tweet embedded below. The video shows a multicolored, multidimensional Apple logo.

Apple is expected to release a bunch of new features in 2022, including at least one new Mac computer, a new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and a new iPad Pro.

Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech theorizes in the video below that we’ll see a new Mac mini, saying “ Rumors have gone back and forth on whether or not this Mac mini at the event next week will be the model that comes with the more powerful M1 chips like M1 Pro and M1 Max, or is it actually the other model, like the base 1 Mac Mini, the one that’s gonna ship with the M2 chip inside of it.”

He also guess that there might be a new external display monitor. He thinks a 13 inch Mac Book Pro might be in the offering as well. These are just guesses for now tho.

Catlin McGarry at Gizmodo called this last week, so props to Caitlin. She said “the company’s first such event will be “on or near” March 8, which tracks—Apple usually announces new devices in the spring, and its events tend to be on Tuesdays. March 8 is not technically spring, but it’s spring enough, and it’s also a Tuesday.”

Mark Gurman at Bloomberg also revealed on February 4th that Apple was “targeting a date on or near March 8 to unveil a new low-cost iPhone and an updated iPad, according to people with knowledge of the matter, kicking off a potentially record-setting year for product launches.”

This also is part of the build up to the iPhone 14 release date, which looks like it will happen in September. Test runs of production are are allegedly happening for the iPhone 14 Pro right now at Foxconn.

Sheena Vasani at The Verge believes that a new iPhone SE and iPad Air are rumored to appear, saying “Apple may announce a low-cost iPhone SE. The new device, he suggests, will arrive with 5G, a faster A15 CPU chip, and better cameras” and “Apple will announce the latest iteration of the iPad Air. The new tablet is expected to arrive with a new CPU and 5G for cellular-equipped models.”

