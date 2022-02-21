  New Apple Mac With M2 Chip, New iPhone 14 Release Date  

New Apple Mac computers are coming soon with the Apple M2 chip! Apple is expected to release a bunch of new features in 2022, including at least one new Mac computer, a new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and a new iPad Pro. APPLE MAC M2 RELEASE DATE

This means is a new Mac is likely to be announced at the Apple March 8 event. The new Mac will include the M2 chip, and the event will probably focus more on the 5G iPhone SE, iPad Air and iOS 15.4.

APPLE MAC M2 CHIP

This is coming from Mark Gurman from Bloomberg , who wrote over the weekend that “Apple is entering part three of its end-to-end computer overhaul—a move that includes dumping Intel Corp. chips in favor of Apple Silicon. The transition started in 2020 with M1 versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini and MacBook Air. It continued in 2021 with the M1 iMac and, later in the year, with the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros.” That’s not all for the M2 chip this year though. Gurman also believes the the Apple M2 chip will also go into a new MacBook Air, a 24 inch iMac, and a 13-inch MacBook Pro. The Verge adds that “As Apple continues to distance itself from Intel silicon, it has a few other Macs on tap that are likely meant to shove any remaining Intel-powered devices out of its lineup.”

IPHONE 14 RELEASE DATE

The latest iPhone 14 release date is believed to be early September of 2022, since most of Apple’s Fall events happen in the first half of September. iPhone 14 rumors include an iPhone 14 with a 90Hz display and 8GB or ram. IPHONE 14 FEATURES

The following is a list of the consensus of what features will be on the iPhone 14. 6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes

6GB of ram

A16 chip

No notch, replaced by a pill-shaped hole-punch camera

Under-display Face ID

No rear camera bump

Qualcomm X65 modem or an Apple 5G modem

Triple-lens camera

48 MP wide-angle lens

Touch ID

WiFi 6E