  Lollapalooza Live Stream Schedule Is Out  

The Lollapalooza live stream is one of the most-watched streams of the summer music festival season. Check back for updates on the complete schedule of broadcast times and lineup.
Hulu has announced the first part of its Lollapalooza live stream schedule, which includes a lineup of j-hope, Metallica, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo, Tove Lo, Don Toliver, Wallows, IDLES, Denzel Curry, and Porno for Pyros.
Lollapalooza 2022 happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next event: one show over four days, with lots of after-show events happening.
Metallica, Due Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day headline. Doja Cat, Rezz, Kaskade, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Zhu, and Royal Blood also top the Lollapalooza lineup.
“The demand for live music is at an all-time high and the live experience has never been more connected to digital. By expanding our partnership with Hulu, even more fans will be able to tune into each of these incredible festival experiences in real-time and enjoy live performances from their favorite artists with the fans on-site,” said Charlie Walker, Partner, C3 Presents.