  Lollapalooza Live Stream Schedule Is Out  

Hulu has announced the first part of its Lollapalooza live stream schedule, which includes a lineup of j-hope, Metallica, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo, Tove Lo, Don Toliver, Wallows, IDLES, Denzel Curry, and Porno for Pyros.

Set times have been announced, and can be seen at Hulu's official Lollapalooza live stream page.

There are two different livestreams happening Friday - Sunday of the weekend, and Thursday (the day the festival kicks off) will have one livestream.

The Lollapalooza live stream does require a Hulu subscription to watch, and the event is happening from 1:00 PM - 11:00 PM CST all days.

Hulu is the official streaming partner for Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and ACL Fest this year. These are all festivals done by C3 Presents, and are part of a deal to live stream all three in 2022.

There’s no word on whether these events will also be streamed on other platforms, like YouTube. Each these festivals have live streamed their events on YouTube in previous years.

Check out a preview of the Hulu Lollapalooza live stream. The main Lollapalooza Hulu page is here.

Lollapalooza 2022 happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next event: one show over four days, with lots of after-show events happening.

Metallica, Due Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day headline. Doja Cat, Rezz, Kaskade, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Zhu, and Royal Blood also top the Lollapalooza lineup.

Find out more in the Spacelab Lollapalooza Festival Guide.

“The demand for live music is at an all-time high and the live experience has never been more connected to digital. By expanding our partnership with Hulu, even more fans will be able to tune into each of these incredible festival experiences in real-time and enjoy live performances from their favorite artists with the fans on-site,” said Charlie Walker, Partner, C3 Presents.