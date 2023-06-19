Bonnaroo 2023 has multiple stages with a lineup of indie rock, electronic music, alternative, hip hop, Americana, bluegrass, folk & reggae, among other musical styles! It's produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment and is held at Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.
Bonnaroo 2023 tickets are not on sale. General Admission, Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets are usually available. Hit the Bonnaroo tickets section for prices and access to tickets.
The expected Bonnaroo 2023 dates are June 15 - 18, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates haven't been confirmed yet, so check back for updates.
Check out great Bonnaroo stages like The Grind, The Grove, The Arch, The Tower, and The Fountain! You can learn more about the Bonnaroo experience including music & entertainment, camping & plazas, activities at the festival, 'Next Level Eats' and more.
There's a Bonaroo live stream that happens every year. The last one was hosted by Hulu, previous Bonnaroo live streams have been on YouTube.
The previous Bonnaroo lineup had Gryffyn, J. Cole, Tool, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Illenium, Flume, Machine Gun Kelley, 21 Savage, Roddy Rich, Clozee, Robert Plant & Alisson Krauss, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sidepiece, Disclosure, $uicideBoy$, Rezz, Lane8, Role Model, Porter Robinson, CHVRCHES, Puscifer, and more.
The last Bonnaroo live stream had two live stream channels on Hulu, with performances, special footage and a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on for Friday through Sunday of each festival. The Thursday live stream had one channel. Check back for the live stream schedule when it's announced.
