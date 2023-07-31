Lollapalooza 2023 happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next event: one show over four days, with lots of after-show events happening.

Lollapalooza tickets are not on sale. Weekend tickets are usually available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets. Find out more and get access to passes in the Lollapalooza 2023 tickets section farther below. Check back for updates.

The Lollapalooza lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Lollapalooza 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The expected Lollapalooza 2023 dates are July 27 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

The Lollapalooza live stream happens every year, and is a great chance to check out performances if you're not at the festival.

There's a legendary Lollapalooza Aftershows series, in which artists from the festival do late-night shows at various nightclubs around downtown Chicago. If an artists you like does a Lolla Aftershow, you have a chance to experience them in a small-crowd audience of like-minded fans.

About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages in Grant Park. You can check out legendary Lollapalooza experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, and the lineup includes indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles.

Lolla Cabanas are a great way for a group of people to level up their festival experience with exclusive views, free beverages & food, golf cart transport around the event and more.

Also check out Lollapalooza Berlin and Lollapalooza India for more of the Lollapalooza experience.

The previous Lollapalooza lineup had Metallica, Due Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Rezz, Kaskade, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Zhu, Royal Blood, Hot Milk, Lil Durk and more.

The Lollapalooza 2023 lineup and Lollapalooza 2023 tickets are below!

Lollapalooza 2023 Tickets Lollapalooza tickets for 2023 are not on sale. Weekend tickets are usually available available in General Admission, GA+ and VIP and Platinum passes. Single-day Tickets or your Own Lolla Adventure with two-day or three-day GA ticket bundles are also usually offered. Lollapalooza Tickets Hit the button for more details on prices & tickets: LOLLAPALOOZA TICKETS Here's a rundown of what you get with Lollapalooza tickets: General Admission TICKETS Performances on 8 stages from 11am to 10 PM

Access to over 35 food vendors with vegan, vegetarian & gluten-free options

Sponsor areas that include giveaways

Bars and specialty cocktail lounges

Water stations GA+ TICKETS Seating with shade in two private groves near Buckingham Fountain

Premium restrooms

Full-service bar with preferred pricing on water, sodas, beer, wine and cocktails

Access to food vendors from Chicago restaurants

Large screens with live streaming from all main stages VIP tickets Exclusive viewing platforms with good sightlines of the north and south main stages

Access to the Lolla Lounges North and South featuring relaxed seating, shade and premium restrooms

Golf cart shuttles for the Lolla Lounges

Beer, wine and specialty cocktails that you can buy

Jumbo screens with live streaming from the main stages

Access to food vendors from Chicago restaurants

Preferred pricing for locker rentals and mobile charging

Exclusive entrance into the festival

Spa treatments, lawn games, concierge services & more PLATINUM TICKETS Two exclusive climate-controlled Platinum Lounges featuring with signature cocktails, beer, wine and curated food offerings

Prime, exclusive viewing areas in front of six stages

Elevated viewing decks with premium sightlines of the north and south main stages

Golf cart shuttles to the Platinum festival entrance, lounges, and stage viewing areas

Exclusive entrance into the festival

Inclusive express spa treatments

Inclusive locker with mobile charging

Concierge services

Pre-sale access to Lolla Aftershows

Lollapalooza Livestream 2023



The Lollapalooza live stream will feature two live stream channels on Hulu, with performances, special footage and a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on for Friday through Sunday of each festival. The Thursday live stream that will include one channel. Check back for the live stream schedule when it's announced.

Sunday live stream includes performances from Porno For Pyros, Denzel Curry, Zoe Weed, John Summit, Gordo, Habstrakt, Green Day, Banks, The Kid Laroi and more.

The Lollapalooza live stream schedule for Sunday

The Lollapalooza schedule for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.