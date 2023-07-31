Lollapalooza 2023 happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next event: one show over four days, with lots of after-show events happening.
Lollapalooza tickets are not on sale. Weekend tickets are usually available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets. Find out more and get access to passes in the Lollapalooza 2023 tickets section farther below. Check back for updates.
The expected Lollapalooza 2023 dates are July 27 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.
The Lollapalooza live stream happens every year, and is a great chance to check out performances if you're not at the festival.
There's a legendary Lollapalooza Aftershows series, in which artists from the festival do late-night shows at various nightclubs around downtown Chicago. If an artists you like does a Lolla Aftershow, you have a chance to experience them in a small-crowd audience of like-minded fans.
About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages in Grant Park. You can check out legendary Lollapalooza experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, and the lineup includes indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles.
Lolla Cabanas are a great way for a group of people to level up their festival experience with exclusive views, free beverages & food, golf cart transport around the event and more.
The previous Lollapalooza lineup had Metallica, Due Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Rezz, Kaskade, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Zhu, Royal Blood, Hot Milk, Lil Durk and more.
Lollapalooza tickets for 2023 are not on sale. Weekend tickets are usually available available in General Admission, GA+ and VIP and Platinum passes. Single-day Tickets or your Own Lolla Adventure with two-day or three-day GA ticket bundles are also usually offered.
The Lollapalooza live stream will feature two live stream channels on Hulu, with performances, special footage and a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on for Friday through Sunday of each festival. The Thursday live stream that will include one channel. Check back for the live stream schedule when it's announced.
The last Lollapalooza lineup had Metallica, Due Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Rezz, Kaskade, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Zhu, Royal Blood, Hot Milk, Lil Durk and more.