Lollapalooza 2023
Start Date: July 27
End Date: July 30
Chicago, Illinois, USA
 

Lollapalooza 2023 happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next event: one show over four days, with lots of after-show events happening.

 

Lollapalooza tickets are not on sale. Weekend tickets are usually available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets. Find out more and get access to passes in the Lollapalooza 2023 tickets section farther below. Check back for updates.

 

LOLLAPALOOZA TICKETS

 

The Lollapalooza lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Lollapalooza 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The expected Lollapalooza 2023 dates are July 27 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

The Lollapalooza live stream happens every year, and is a great chance to check out performances if you're not at the festival.

 

There's a legendary Lollapalooza Aftershows series, in which artists from the festival do late-night shows at various nightclubs around downtown Chicago. If an artists you like does a Lolla Aftershow, you have a chance to experience them in a small-crowd audience of like-minded fans.

 

About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages in Grant Park. You can check out legendary Lollapalooza experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, and the lineup includes indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles.

 

Lolla Cabanas are a great way for a group of people to level up their festival experience with exclusive views, free beverages & food, golf cart transport around the event and more.

 

Also check out Lollapalooza Berlin and Lollapalooza India for more of the Lollapalooza experience.

 

The previous Lollapalooza lineup had Metallica, Due Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Rezz, Kaskade, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Zhu, Royal Blood, Hot Milk, Lil Durk and more.

 

The Lollapalooza 2023 lineup and Lollapalooza 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Lollapalooza tickets for 2023 are not on sale. Weekend tickets are usually available available in General Admission, GA+ and VIP and Platinum passes. Single-day Tickets or your Own Lolla Adventure with two-day or three-day GA ticket bundles are also usually offered.

 

Lollapalooza Tickets

 

Hit the button for more details on prices & tickets:

 

LOLLAPALOOZA TICKETS

 

 

 

Here's a rundown of what you get with Lollapalooza tickets:

 

General Admission TICKETS

  • Performances on 8 stages from 11am to 10 PM
  • Access to over 35 food vendors with vegan, vegetarian & gluten-free options
  • Sponsor areas that include giveaways
  • Bars and specialty cocktail lounges
  • Water stations

 

GA+ TICKETS

  • Seating with shade in two private groves near Buckingham Fountain
  • Premium restrooms
  • Full-service bar with preferred pricing on water, sodas, beer, wine and cocktails
  • Access to food vendors from Chicago restaurants
  • Large screens with live streaming from all main stages

 

VIP tickets

  • Exclusive viewing platforms with good sightlines of the north and south main stages
  • Access to the Lolla Lounges North and South featuring relaxed seating, shade and premium restrooms
  • Golf cart shuttles for the Lolla Lounges
  • Beer, wine and specialty cocktails that you can buy
  • Jumbo screens with live streaming from the main stages
  • Access to food vendors from Chicago restaurants
  • Preferred pricing for locker rentals and mobile charging
  • Exclusive entrance into the festival
  • Spa treatments, lawn games, concierge services & more

 

 

PLATINUM TICKETS

  • Two exclusive climate-controlled Platinum Lounges featuring with signature cocktails, beer, wine and curated food offerings
  • Prime, exclusive viewing areas in front of six stages
  • Elevated viewing decks with premium sightlines of the north and south main stages
  • Golf cart shuttles to the Platinum festival entrance, lounges, and stage viewing areas
  • Exclusive entrance into the festival
  • Inclusive express spa treatments
  • Inclusive locker with mobile charging
  • Concierge services
  • Pre-sale access to Lolla Aftershows

 

 

 

 

Lollapalooza Livestream 2023

 

 

The Lollapalooza live stream will feature two live stream channels on Hulu, with performances, special footage and a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on for Friday through Sunday of each festival. The Thursday live stream that will include one channel. Check back for the live stream schedule when it's announced.

 

How To Watch The Lollapalooza Live Stream >

 

 

Sunday live stream includes performances from Porno For Pyros, Denzel Curry, Zoe Weed, John Summit, Gordo, Habstrakt, Green Day, Banks, The Kid Laroi and more.

 

Lollapalooza live stream schedule

 

The Lollapalooza live stream schedule for Sunday

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lollapalooza 2023 Media

 

Lollapalooza 2023

 

What are you gonna wear to Lollapalooza 2023? Hit the Spacelab Store to get festival essentials!

 

 

Lollapalooza 2023

 

Lollapalooza 2023 will be this massive

 

 

Lollapalooza 2023 map

 

The Lollapalooza map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out

 

 

Lollapalooza 2023

 

Lollapalooza 2023 is gonna get HOT

 

 

2023 Lollapalooza tickets

 

Check the status of 2023 Lollapalooza tickets

 

 

2023 Lollapalooza lineup

 

See who's in the Lollapalooza 2023 lineup

 

 

 

The expected 2023 Lollapalooza dates are July 27 - 31

 

 

 

Lollapalooza 2023 will be like this

 

 

 

 

Lollapalooza Schedule 2023

 

The Lollapalooza schedule for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup

 

The Lollapalooza lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

Hit the button for more details on prices & tickets:

 

LOLLAPALOOZA TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Lollapalooza lineup

 

The last Lollapalooza lineup had Metallica, Due Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Rezz, Kaskade, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Zhu, Royal Blood, Hot Milk, Lil Durk and more.

   
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
