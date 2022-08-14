Sensorium Galaxy Is The Electronic Music Metaverse Experience We’ve Been Looking For

Sensorium Galaxy a multi-level massive electronic music club with people dancing on big, floating decks. The whole environment right now is set in the Meteor Vortex, a place they’ve created that portrays the entire happening in outer space. It presents a metaverse livestream with its own artificial intelligence artists and virtual beings as out-of-this-world experiences. It’s an electronic music platform with great vibes. Sensorium Galaxy creates multisensory metaverse experiences in two ways: a Sensorium Galaxy streaming channel (happening right now) and Sensorium virtual reality environments (coming soon). It also uses artificial intelligence. What I found to be one the coolest parts of Sensorium Galaxy is the environment. Not limited by real world experience like physical structures, building permits and real world real estate frees them up to create anything that they could dream of. I mean why not — if you get to make up the environment, the only thing that limits it is imagination — and Sensorium Galaxy has loads of it. There’s more environments to come: Sensorium Starship (an intergalactic observatory and party space), Sensorium Prism World (a performance space for real-world DJs like Carl Cox, Charlotte DeWitte, Nina Kraviz, Eric Prydz and more), and Sensorium Motion World (focusing on mindfulness, mediation and relaxation) in an otherworldly environment. They’re calling their metaverse environments “empyreal party places,” empyreal meaning celestial, in the sky and otherworldly. The music is pretty awesome too, when I watched it the music was a mix of house music with the kind of thumping undercurrent of rhythm you’d get in techno. The music is being generated by Sensoruim’s AI-driven DJs Natisa Sitar, Kàra Màr, and Ninalis. AI-powered characters are definitely on the rise, with Korea’s Rozy being an example of that. We get to listen, watch, and travel across Sensorium’s virtual world with a metaverse livestream of AI artists and virtual beings. Sensorium has debuted already at Sonar Festival in Barcelona and SXSW in Austin. The whole Sensorium scene transcends things like race, ethnicity, nationalities and real world consequences. It's a tribe that gathers around shared interests and experiences. Sensorium Galaxy beings The DJ decks are in the center of the environment, and the DJ was truly larger than life in that they were huge compared to the club people. I mean why not, it’s a virtual metaverse world, and real-world constraints don’t apply. “Aside from their ability to generate high-quality music, all virtual performers combine genetic algorithms and reinforcement learning, enabling them to interact with the audience by establishing surprisingly natural, fully unscripted conversations through the Sensorium Galaxy Mobile App,” they said in a statement. Sensorium Galaxy Meteor Vortex environment Sensorium Galaxy Meteor Vortex environment Sensorium Galaxy Meteor Vortex environment Sensorium Galaxy Meteor Vortex environment Sensorium Galaxy Meteor Vortex environment