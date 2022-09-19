Sensorium Galaxy Starship Is Part of The Larger Sensorium Metaverse

Starship from Sensorium Galaxy is one of their multiverse electronic music experiences. In addition to the Meteor Vortex environment, Starship is an intergalactic observatory and party space.

Imagine/visualize this scenario — you’re in a nightclub. There’s a DJ performing. There’s a sweaty group of club-goers dancing and interacting and the whole scene is fantastic. The vibes are immense.

Remember the infamous club scene in the Matrix? The underground club with all of the people? Think of that in a modern context in a virtual reality environment. That’s what the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse is bringing us.

In one part of it it’s happening in the Starship environment. Sensorium also has the Meteor Vortex, Prism World and Motion World.

Sensorium’s description of Starship says it best: “Starship was designed as a transfer to Sensorium Galaxy. Virtual and real DJs, dancers, exclusive performances, incredible interiors, friendly talks with real users and NPCs – maximum socialization and all sorts of entertainment. You can have a private cabin and build your virtual alter-ego there, customize and dress it up.”

Sensorium Galaxy with their metaverse is the first big massive entrant into one of the futures of the virtual reality music experience. The VR music club.

There are others who have been doing this for a while, but nobody has had the awesome audacity that Sensorium Galaxy has in laying such a huge metaverse with such big ambition.

