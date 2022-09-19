   
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2022 STORE        
 
     
     
     
 
  Sensorium Galaxy Starship Is Part of The Larger Sensorium Metaverse - Vrtual Reality App - Electronic Music - DJ  
     
 

Sensorium Galaxy Starship Is Part of The Larger Sensorium Metaverse

  
     
   
  September 19, 2022  
  By Corey Tate  
  Sensorium Galaxy is a metaverse electronic music and DJ night club experience. Starship has virtual reality and real DJs, dancers, exclusive performances, incredible interiors and is place to socialize.  
     
 

Starship from Sensorium Galaxy is one of their multiverse electronic music experiences. In addition to the Meteor Vortex environment, Starship is an intergalactic observatory and party space.


Imagine/visualize this scenario — you’re in a nightclub. There’s a DJ performing. There’s a sweaty group of club-goers dancing and interacting and the whole scene is fantastic. The vibes are immense.


Remember the infamous club scene in the Matrix? The underground club with all of the people? Think of that in a modern context in a virtual reality environment. That’s what the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse is bringing us.


 

 


In one part of it it’s happening in the Starship environment. Sensorium also has the Meteor Vortex, Prism World and Motion World.

 

Sensorium Galaxy Starship

 

Sensorium’s description of Starship says it best: “Starship was designed as a transfer to Sensorium Galaxy. Virtual and real DJs, dancers, exclusive performances, incredible interiors, friendly talks with real users and NPCs – maximum socialization and all sorts of entertainment. You can have a private cabin and build your virtual alter-ego there, customize and dress it up.”


Sensorium Galaxy with their metaverse is the first big massive entrant into one of the futures of the virtual reality music experience. The VR music club.


There are others who have been doing this for a while, but nobody has had the awesome audacity that Sensorium Galaxy has in laying such a huge metaverse with such big ambition.

 

 

 

Sensorium Galaxy Starship

 

 

Sensorium Galaxy Starship Is Part of The Larger Sensorium Metaverse - Vrtual Reality App - Electronic Music - DJ

 

Sensorium Galaxy Starship

  
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 

 