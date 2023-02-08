Twitter Blue Verified Creators: Twitter Will Now Share Ad Revenue with You

Elon Musk, CEO and boss of Twitter, announced that Twitter is now sharing ad revenue with verified creators through their Twitter Blue subscription. To get in on the action, creators need to sign up for a $8/month Twitter Blue account and meet the requirements for the verified blue checkmark. This is a great new way for Twitter creators to add more revenue to what they're doing their social media platforms. It seems that all of the platforms are increasingly the adding a measure of value for users generated content. It's long been said that social media platforms would be nowhere without its users creating content for them every day, but most of the questions around why they don't let users monetize their content have been left unanswered. Until now. The Verge said “While some Twitter users have had options to monetize the platform for a while via its Tips and Super Follows features, an ad revenue-sharing program would be new for the site.” This is part of the new Twitter transformation happening with Elon Musk. They went on to say “It would also help Twitter compete with platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, which have systems for paying creators directly, either through funds or ad splits.” Twitter Blue Check Mark If you already have a blue check mark, you need to upgrade to Twitter Blue to be eligible for the ad revenue. And if you have a legacy blue checkmark, that's not enough. Legacy blue checkmarks are getting phased out because they're "deeply corrupted," according to Elon. Data shows that ad reach has grown from 436.4 million users in Jan 2022 to 556 million in Jan 2023. The YouTube Partner Program is already in use helping Creators monetize the contributions to the platform. This is part of Twitter’s attempt to help Creators in a similar way. TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat have similar monetization options for creators. Twitter is cracking down on bots by making the Twitter API a paid service. But don't worry, Twitter's still killing it in terms of ad reach. Twitter Ads Data shows that ad reach has grown from 436.4 million users in Jan 2022 to 556 million in Jan 2023. Plus, Twitter is the third most popular social network globally, with millions of monthly unique visitors and page views. Twitter is the third most popular social network globally, with millions of monthly unique visitors and page views. To get a slice of that ad revenue, creators have to pay for a Twitter Blue subscription, which starts at $8 a month. Prices may vary depending on where you're at, but it's available in countries like the US, Canada, Australia, UK, and more. Twitter Blue Verified Check Mark To be eligible for the Twitter Blue Verified checkmark, you need to have an active Twitter Blue subscription and:

* Your account has to be older than 90 days and active within the last 30 days.

* It must have a display name, profile photo, and confirmed phone number.

* Your account should not appear to deceive or mislead.

* Spamming or manipulating the platform for engagement or follows is not allowed.

* Recent changes to the username, display name, or profile photo could impact eligibility and even result in a temporary loss of the blue checkmark until Twitter reviews the update. Here's a to-do list on how to succeed as a Creator. Find out how to create content for multiple platforms, so you can include Twitter in your approach from here on out. So it's time to sharpen your approach, which why you need a content strategy.