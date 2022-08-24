   
 
YouTube Just Rolled Out a New Podcast Section

  
     
   
  August 23, 2022 / Updated August 24  
   
 

YouTube has added a new YouTube Podcast section, in a rather stealth way. The YouTube Podcasts page (for now) can be spotted under the Explore Page.

 

YouTube has been working its podcast game hard this year, earlier they offered $50,000 to $300,000 to podcasters, podcast networks and Creators to create video podcast channels on YouTube.

 

So far, the Podcasts page is not available from the YouTube menu, form the menu you have to hit the Explore page, and look for the link to the Youtube Podcast page.

 

 

 

 

The podcast page was first rolled out in July and has been slowly being exposed to more users over time according to 9to5Google. NPR has also announced this week that it will bring shows like NPR Politics, Up First, and Throughline to YouTube. In all NPR plans to bring more than 20 podcasts to YouTube.

 

 

YOUTUBE PODCASTS

Lots of podcasters have already been distributing their podcasts on the YouTube platform, either by recording the podcasts in front of a video camera or even just uploading the audio with an image that runs throughout the playback, like a podcast logo.

 

 

YOUTUBE PODCASTS VS SPOTIFY PODCASTS

So this all pits YouTube Podcasts vs. Spotify Podcasts as a major platform for podcast creators, in addition to Apple Podcasts.

 

 


YOUTUBE PODCAST CHANNELS

This could really add to the number of YouTube podcast channels, increasing the daily active user count or DAU of YouTube. Which of course, means YouTube gets to charge people more for advertising on the platform.

 

Popular episodes
Popular podcast playlists
Recommended
Based on your Subscriptions and History
Popular podcast creators
Comedy
True Crime
Sports
Music
TV & Film

 

 

 

 

