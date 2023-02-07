  Facebook Released New Comment Moderation Tools For Creators To Get Rid of Haters  

Facebook will release new comment moderation tools for creators to manage conversations on Facebook posts. The new Facebook tools will be available in the professional dashboard. This is a good new way to find haters and trolls on Facebook posts … and weed out their comments by searching for them with the new tools. Ideally, this will lead to better discussions in Facebook comment threads. The Facebook content moderation tools were released to mark Safer Internet Day. The special day is to to raise awareness of cyberbullying, social networking, digital identity and other emerging issues. “Today’s updates enable creators to far more easily search comments – by keyword, date, emoji and more – and to take bulk actions around them, such as liking or hiding them. Our goal with these tools is to give creators the time back to do what they do best – create content and build their community.,” said Bobby Marshall, the leader of Facebook’s creator safety programs, in a statement. This is a good new way to find haters and trolls on Facebook posts … and weed out their comments by searching for them with the new tools. Get The Absolute Best ChatGPT Extensions For Chrome >> Facebook Creator Facebook creators will be able to search comments by keywords, emojis, commenter names, and dates. There’s also new moderation statistics in their Moderation Assist’s Activity Log. Find out the new iPhone Ultra Release Date >> Facebook Creator Studio ChatGPT is everywhere right now. It’s a computer program that can understand and generate human-like language based on an advanced language model developed by OpenAI.



