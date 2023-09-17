  This is Why TikTok And Billboard Collabed On The TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart  

NEW meets OLD: TikTok and Billboard have actually collabbed on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart. In the fast-changing landscape of today’s music industry, it's crucial to keep an eye on the latest trends and collaborations that can shape the way we consume music.

We’re going to break down why TikTok videos go viral, why TikTok and Billboard make a good pair, and most importantly ... How To Get On The TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart.





TikTok is the holy grail of short videos. But ... TikTok isn't just about viral dances and pet tricks; it's become a legit musical powerhouse. It’s become a hub for music discovery and promotion. It has a hyper-addictive interface and huge reach, allowing all sorts of aspiring rappers, DJs, singers and bands to throw their music onto the platform and see if it catches fire.





Billboard, on the other hand, has a long-standing history of curating music charts that serve as a barometer for measuring the popularity of songs and artists. They've been creating hit music charts longer than everyone has been swiping right on dating apps.

Billboard is the OG scorekeeper of the music world. Its charts are revered across the industry and are often seen as a reflection of an artist's success and impact. Its charts have been a constant source of knowing who’s killing it for music, providing a snapshot of the hottest tracks of the moment.









So, what happens when TikTok and Billboard decide to collab? They create the TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart. It’s A weekly ranking of the most popular songs on TikTok in the US based on creations, video views and user engagement. They’re a natural pair, considering the significant role TikTok now has in shaping music trends. It’s updated weekly on Thursdays.

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart is all about pairing the tracks that blow up on TikTok before they conquer the global music scene. If the music world was a music festival, TikTok would be on one of the mid-sized stages with the up and comers while Billboard would be performing on the main stage.

They’re a musical duo that bridges the generation gap. To visit the chart, open your TikTok app, press on the round icon on the bottom corner of the screen and then tap the 'Music Charts' button in the top right. Here you will find the TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart. The chart will also be viewable on Billboard.com.

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart compiles the top 50 songs that have seen a big rise on TikTok, showing the power of user-generated content and the platform's ability to propel songs to fame. It’s a classic example of the democratization of music promotion, where viral trends can raise relatively unknown tracks to Billboard-charting status.





How does it work, you ask? Let’s crack the TikTok algorithm code. The easy answer? It's a mix of data magic and community love. The legit real answer? It’s a blend of data-driven analysis and community engagement. There are a few key metrics to consider ...

View Time: how long before a viewer swipes to the next TikTok? Multiple Views: when it’s over, do viewers swipe to the next item or rewatch? How many times did they let it loop? User-Generated Videos: also known as response videos, how many people grabbed a video and combined it with one of their own videos as a remix? Engagement: Likes, Shares, Etc: how viral is it? Are people sharing it or no?

So the four items listed above are all of the things you want to work to get on the TikTok Billboard Chart. How can you encourage looping plays? What will make people want to watch it again, to see or hear something that caught their interest? How can you encourage people to remix your music?

Songs that get love on TikTok get noticed, and TikTok is like, “Hey, let's put you on the chart!”

The best part? Virality! TikTok songs spread like wildfire. As users create videos using specific songs, they inadvertently become brand ambassadors for these tracks. This creates a viral domino effect. As more users join in, a surge in popularity is created.

TikTok then works this across a wide range of musical genres. Pop Music, Hip-Hop, Indie Music and EDM, they all make it into the TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart.