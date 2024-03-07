Lollapalooza 2024 happens all weekend long, and here's the story for the upcoming event: one show over four days, with lots of Aftershows events! Lollapalooza was created by Perry Farrel, who now works with producer C3 Presents to put on the festival.

Here's the latest Lollapalooza news as of March 7:

Lollapalooza Lineup

The Lollapalooza lineup will be announced March 19! Check back for updates on who will be perfoming.

Lollapalooza Dates

The official Lollapalooza 2024 dates for Lollapalooza Chicago dates are August 1 - 4.

Lollapalooza Location

Loollapaloozas home is in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.

Skyline Music Festival Tickets

You can usually get Lollapalooza tickets in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the the buttons below to check on prices and availability.

Check back for presale, lineup, tickets, and other festival updates.

The Lollapalooza location is Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.

SZA is the latest on the list of Lollapalooza lineup rumors. See the full list in the Lineup section farther below.

Hit the Lollapalooza 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

Be the first to know about schedule, map & other fest updates by bookmarking this festival guide in your favorites and coming back.

Tickets give you access to over 170 performances, food and liquor vendors, sponsor areas, Kidzapalooza and more. Get into enhanced ticket levels like GA+, VIP and Platinum and your perks increase.

The festival is produced by Austin-based company C3 Presents, which also produces ACL Fest.

The Lollapalooza live stream happens every year, and is a great chance to check out performances if you're not at the festival.

There's a legendary Lollapalooza Aftershows series, in which artists from the festival do late-night shows at various nightclubs around downtown Chicago. If an artists you like does a Lolla Aftershow, you have a chance to experience them in a small-crowd audience of like-minded fans.

About 170 bands will perform on eight stages in Grant Park. You can check out legendary Lollapalooza experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, and the lineup includes indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles.

Lolla Cabanas are a great way for a group of people to level up their festival experience with exclusive views, free beverages & food, golf cart transport around the event and more.

Also check out Lollapalooza Berlin and Lollapalooza India for more of the Lollapalooza experience.

If you dig Lollapalooza, you can also try Movement Music Festival, Railbird Festival, Heatwave Music Festival, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Dancefestopia or Lost Lands.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information about tickets & more for the 2024 edition of Lollapalooza.

The previous Lollapalooza lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, Tomorrow X Together, Fred Again …, Noah Kahn, Louis The Child, PushaT, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Mt. Joy, Sofi Tukker, Portugal. The Man, Alan Walker, Young Gravy, Svdden Death, Beabadoobee and more.

The Lollapalooza 2024 lineup and Lollapalooza 2024 tickets are below!

The Lollapalooza location is Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.

Grant Park is in Chicago’s central business district, it incudes Millennium Park, Buckingham Fountain, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Museum Campus.

The Lollapalooza 2024 lineup will have many great artists SEE LINEUP >

The Lollapalooza venue map from the last event, this could give some clues as to how the next event might be layed out.

What are you gonna wear to Lollapalooza 2024? Hit the Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

Check the status of 2024 Lollapalooza tickets SEE TICKETS >

Lollapalooza 2024 is gonna get HOT

See who's in the Lollapalooza 2024 lineup SEE LINEUP >

Lollapalooza Livestream 2024



Come back here to watch the Lollapalooza live stream during the festival weekend.

The Lollapalooza schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.