Lollapalooza 2024 happens all weekend long, and here's the story for the upcoming event: one show over four days, with lots of Aftershows events! Lollapalooza was created by Perry Farrel, who now works with producer C3 Presents to put on the festival.
Here's the latest Lollapalooza news as of March 7:
Lollapalooza Lineup
The Lollapalooza lineup will be announced March 19! Check back for updates on who will be perfoming.
Tickets give you access to over 170 performances, food and liquor vendors, sponsor areas, Kidzapalooza and more. Get into enhanced ticket levels like GA+, VIP and Platinum and your perks increase.
Tickets give you access to over 170 performances, food and liquor vendors, sponsor areas, Kidzapalooza and more. Get into enhanced ticket levels like GA+, VIP and Platinum and your perks increase.
The festival is produced by Austin-based company C3 Presents, which also produces ACL Fest.
The Lollapalooza live stream happens every year, and is a great chance to check out performances if you're not at the festival.
There's a legendary Lollapalooza Aftershows series, in which artists from the festival do late-night shows at various nightclubs around downtown Chicago. If an artists you like does a Lolla Aftershow, you have a chance to experience them in a small-crowd audience of like-minded fans.
About 170 bands will perform on eight stages in Grant Park. You can check out legendary Lollapalooza experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, and the lineup includes indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles.
Lolla Cabanas are a great way for a group of people to level up their festival experience with exclusive views, free beverages & food, golf cart transport around the event and more.
The previous Lollapalooza lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, Tomorrow X Together, Fred Again …, Noah Kahn, Louis The Child, PushaT, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Mt. Joy, Sofi Tukker, Portugal. The Man, Alan Walker, Young Gravy, Svdden Death, Beabadoobee and more.
The Lollapalooza Aftershows lineup
The Lollapalooza Kidzapalooza lineup
The Lollapalooza Chowtown lineup
The Lollapalooza Dessert Island lineup
The last Lollapalooza lineup had Metallica, Due Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Rezz, Kaskade, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Zhu, Royal Blood, Hot Milk, Lil Durk and more.