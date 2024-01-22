     
 
Spacelab
First Weekend: April 12 - 14
Second Weekend: April 19 - 21
Indio, California, USA
 

Coachella has become the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Indie & Electronic Music, with an exquisite sense of curation. It's grown to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year. Check back for updates on Coachella 2024 tickets.

 

Coachella tickets are ON SALE!

 

Coachella 2024 tickets come in a variety of prices. Hit the Coachella tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

COACHELLA TICKETS
 

COACHELLA TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

The Coachella lineup has Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, Dora Cat, Peso Plum, Blur J Balvin, Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, Jhené Aiko, Justice, Gessaffelstein, Khruangbin, No Doubt and more.

 

Hit the Coachella 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will perform. Check back for updates.

 

 

 

Coachella 2024

 

The Coachella 2024 dates are April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21. Look for the Coachella schedule to be released about a month before the festival.

 

Coachella is located at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley. The festival is produced by Goldenvoice.

 

Coachella 2024

 

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Coachella.

 

 

Tips for planning your Coachella trip:

  • Start planning early: Coachella tickets sell out quickly, so be sure to mark your calendar and purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale.
  • Decide on your budget: Coachella can be an expensive experience, so factor in the cost of tickets, accommodations, food, drinks, and transportation when creating your budget.
  • Choose your accommodations: There are a variety of camping and hotel options available near the festival grounds. Consider your budget and preferences when making your decision.
  • Create a packing list: Be sure to pack for the hot desert weather, including sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, comfortable shoes, and a reusable water bottle.
  • Plan your must-see shows: With so many amazing artists on the lineup, it's impossible to see everyone. Decide which shows are most important to you and plan your schedule accordingly.
  • Download the Coachella app: The app has the festival map, set times, artist information, and other helpful features.

 

Coachella 2024

 

The previous Coachella lineup had Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Burns Boy, Eric Pydz HOLO, Kali Chis, Chemical Brothers, boygenius, Porter Robinson, Kaytranada, $uicideboy$, Fisher, Blondie, The Kid LAROI, Fisher, Becky G, Charli XCX, Chris Lake, Underworld, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, testpilot, Sofi Tukker and more.

 

There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

 

Watch the Coachella live stream! The livestream is happening across six different channels. Look for the live stream schedule to be announced shortly before Coachella happens.

 

Check out Coachella camping options for car camping, tent camping or camping in style.

 

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest, Portola Music Fest and Cruel World.

 

Coachella 2024 tickets

 

 

Coachella tickets are ON SALE!

 

Hit the buttons below below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

 

COACHELLA TICKETS

Find out what the Coachella ticket prices are and get access to tickets:

 

COACHELLA TICKETS
 

COACHELLA TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

This is what Coachella tickets cost:

  • General Admission tickets starting at $549
  • VIP tickets starting at $1069

 

 

Coachella 2024 location

 

Where is Coachella 2024 Located?

 

Coachella is located at the Empire Polo Club in the city of Indio. It’s part of the Coachella Valley, a couple of hours drive east of L.A. in Riverside County.

 

The drive is about an hour from Palm Springs and about three hours from Los Angeles. The Coachella desert is very hot and dusty, so come prepared with water and clothes that fit that kind of a climate. It takes place at a polo club, so there is grass, but it's usually dusty and dry.

 

Coachella 2024 dates

 

What are the Coachella 2024 dates?

 

The official Coachella 2024 dates are the weekends of April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21. Localchella happens on all of the days in between this weekends.

 

 

 

COACHELLA Live Stream 2024

 

The Coachella live stream is happening across six different stages, each with its own live stream.

 

Head over to the Spacelab Coachella live stream page to catch live streams from all of the stages from the weekend, live sets, interviews and more.

 

 

 

 

 

Coachella SCHEDULE 2024

 

The Coachella schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Coachella 2024 Lineup

 

Coachella lineup

 

The Coachella lineup for 2024!

 

 

Friday Lineup

Lana Del Rey, Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Bizarap, Deftones, ATEEZ, Everything Always, Peggy Gou, Young Miko, Sabrina Carpenter, Anitta, Up Steve Angello, Ken Carson, Skepta, Faye Webster, Tyla Yaaweh, Cloonee, Gorgon City, Tinashe, ANOTR, L'Impératrice, Suki Waterhouse, Lovejoy, Brittany Howard, Chappell Roan, Clloé, The Japanese House, Black Country, New Road, Adriatique, BLOND:ISH, The Beths, NEIL FRANCES, Clown Core, Mall Grab, Kevin de Vries & Kölsch, Kokoroko, Eartheater, Narrow Head, Skin On Skin, Innellea, late night drive, Homie, Sid Sriram, Ginafunk, Miss Monique, Son Rompe Pera, Ben Sterling, Upchuck, Keypsiia.

 

 

Saturday Lineup

Tyler, The Creator, Blur, Ice Spice, Gesaffelstein, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Grimes, Jon Batiste, LE SSERAFIM, Charlotte de Witte, 1$Okvs, Knock2, Santa Fe Klan, Blxst, Purple Disco Machine, the Drums, Skream & Benga, Destroy Lonely, Orbital, Kevin Abstract, the Aquabats, Kevin Kaarl, RAYE, the Red Pears, Flo Milli, the Hu, Matroda, Hikaru Utada, SPINALL, Palace, the Arctic, thuy, Oneohtrix Point Never, Young Fathers, Kenya Grace, Patrick Mason, the Last Dinner Party, bar italia, Reinier Zonneveld, Saint Levant, Mahmut Orhan, Amex Marcel Dettmann, Brutalismus 3000, Erika de Casier, Girl Ultra, Maz, Depresión Sonora, Will Clarke, Militarie Gun, Rebüke, Mandy, Indiana, Kimonos.

 

 

Sunday Lineup

Doja Cat, J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, Khruangbin, Carin León, Anyma, John Summit, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, LUM!X, ROSALÍA, AP Dhillon, Reneé Rapp, Bebe Rexha, Cari León, NAV, Tems, BICEP, Victoria Monét, Taking Back Sunday, 88RISING FUTURES, ARBATAT, ATARASHII GAKKO!, Boy Harsher, Barry Can't Swim, Olivia Dean, LATIN MAFIA, Two Shell, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Folamour, Jockstrap, Carlita, Mdou, Moctar, Eddie Zuko, Adam Ten x Mita Gami, YG Marley, Eels x Fur, Flight Facilities, DJ Seinfeld, Tita Lau, Bb trkz, feeble little horse, JOPLYN, juiijuju,

 

And No Doubt!

 

 

COACHELLA 2024 TICKETS

 

Coachella tickets are ON SALE!

 

COACHELLA TICKETS

Find out what the Coachella ticket prices are and get access to tickets:

 

 

COACHELLA TICKETS
 

COACHELLA TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

Coachella 2024 Lineup Rumors

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best Coachella lineup rumors.

 

Taylor Swift

Rihanna

Dua Lipa

Skrillex

Miley Cyrus

Doja Cat

Beck

Kaskade

Justin Bieber

The White Stripes

Cardi B

Burial

Radiohead

Amelie Lens

Childish Gambino

Ariana Grande

Wu-Tang Clan

Lil Uzi Vert

Diplo

Foo Fighters

Hatsune Miku

Ice Spice

Rezzmau5

M83

Megan The Stallion

Rüfüs Du Sol

Phoebe Bridgers

Shakira

BTS Members & Friends

Zedd

Olivia Rodrigo

Future

SZA

Usher

Kaskade

Pretty Lights

Nicki Minaj

Porno For Pyros

Ed Sheeran

The Rolling Stones

The Killers

Bebe Rexha

Khruanghbin

The Prodigy

Aphex Twin

J Balvin

MGMT

Jungle

NewJeans

ScHoolboy Q

Lana Del Rey

Tyler, The Creator

Peso Pluma

Shakira

Deftones

Don Toliver

 

 

Coachella lineup 2024

 

Coachella Lineup

 

The previous Coachella lineup had Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Burns Boy, Eric Pydz HOLO, Kali Chis, Chemical Brothers, boygenius, Porter Robinson, Kaytranada, $uicideboy$, Fisher, Blondie, The Kid LAROI, Fisher, Becky G, Charli XCX, Chris Lake, Underworld, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, testpilot, SOFFI TUKKER and more.

 

 

 

 

Coachella lineup

 

The Coachella lineup before that had Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, Lil Baby, Flume, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan The Stallion, Joji, Louis The Child, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Jamie XX, Run The Jewels, Fatboy Slim and more.

 

 

Coachella DAY PARTIES AND AFTER PARTIES

 

Information on Coachella day parties and after parties will be listed here when they're announced.

     
 

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
