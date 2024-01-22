Coachella has become the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Indie & Electronic Music, with an exquisite sense of curation. It's grown to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year. Check back for updates on Coachella 2024 tickets.

Coachella tickets are ON SALE!

Coachella 2024 tickets come in a variety of prices. Hit the Coachella tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Coachella lineup has Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, Dora Cat, Peso Plum, Blur J Balvin, Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, Jhené Aiko, Justice, Gessaffelstein, Khruangbin, No Doubt and more.

Hit the Coachella 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will perform. Check back for updates.

The Coachella 2024 dates are April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21. Look for the Coachella schedule to be released about a month before the festival.

Coachella is located at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley. The festival is produced by Goldenvoice.

Tips for planning your Coachella trip:

Start planning early: Coachella tickets sell out quickly, so be sure to mark your calendar and purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale.

Decide on your budget: Coachella can be an expensive experience, so factor in the cost of tickets, accommodations, food, drinks, and transportation when creating your budget.

Choose your accommodations: There are a variety of camping and hotel options available near the festival grounds. Consider your budget and preferences when making your decision.

Create a packing list: Be sure to pack for the hot desert weather, including sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, comfortable shoes, and a reusable water bottle.

Plan your must-see shows: With so many amazing artists on the lineup, it's impossible to see everyone. Decide which shows are most important to you and plan your schedule accordingly.

Download the Coachella app: The app has the festival map, set times, artist information, and other helpful features.

The previous Coachella lineup had Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Burns Boy, Eric Pydz HOLO, Kali Chis, Chemical Brothers, boygenius, Porter Robinson, Kaytranada, $uicideboy$, Fisher, Blondie, The Kid LAROI, Fisher, Becky G, Charli XCX, Chris Lake, Underworld, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, testpilot, Sofi Tukker and more.

There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

Watch the Coachella live stream! The livestream is happening across six different channels. Look for the live stream schedule to be announced shortly before Coachella happens.

Check out Coachella camping options for car camping, tent camping or camping in style.

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest, Portola Music Fest and Cruel World.

General Admission tickets starting at $549

VIP tickets starting at $1069

Coachella is located at the Empire Polo Club in the city of Indio. It’s part of the Coachella Valley, a couple of hours drive east of L.A. in Riverside County.

The drive is about an hour from Palm Springs and about three hours from Los Angeles. The Coachella desert is very hot and dusty, so come prepared with water and clothes that fit that kind of a climate. It takes place at a polo club, so there is grass, but it's usually dusty and dry.

The official Coachella 2024 dates are the weekends of April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21. Localchella happens on all of the days in between this weekends.

The Coachella live stream is happening across six different stages, each with its own live stream. Head over to the Spacelab Coachella live stream page to catch live streams from all of the stages from the weekend, live sets, interviews and more.

The Coachella schedule will be posted here when it's announced.