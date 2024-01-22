Coachella has become the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Indie & Electronic Music, with an exquisite sense of curation. It's grown to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year. Check back for updates on Coachella 2024 tickets.
Coachella is located at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley. The festival is produced by Goldenvoice.
Tips for planning your Coachella trip:
Start planning early: Coachella tickets sell out quickly, so be sure to mark your calendar and purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale.
Decide on your budget: Coachella can be an expensive experience, so factor in the cost of tickets, accommodations, food, drinks, and transportation when creating your budget.
Choose your accommodations: There are a variety of camping and hotel options available near the festival grounds. Consider your budget and preferences when making your decision.
Create a packing list: Be sure to pack for the hot desert weather, including sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, comfortable shoes, and a reusable water bottle.
Plan your must-see shows: With so many amazing artists on the lineup, it's impossible to see everyone. Decide which shows are most important to you and plan your schedule accordingly.
Download the Coachella app: The app has the festival map, set times, artist information, and other helpful features.
The previous Coachella lineup had Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Burns Boy, Eric Pydz HOLO, Kali Chis, Chemical Brothers, boygenius, Porter Robinson, Kaytranada, $uicideboy$, Fisher, Blondie, The Kid LAROI, Fisher, Becky G, Charli XCX, Chris Lake, Underworld, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, testpilot, Sofi Tukker and more.
There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).
Watch the Coachella live stream! The livestream is happening across six different channels. Look for the live stream schedule to be announced shortly before Coachella happens.
Coachella is located at the Empire Polo Club in the city of Indio. It’s part of the Coachella Valley, a couple of hours drive east of L.A. in Riverside County.
The drive is about an hour from Palm Springs and about three hours from Los Angeles. The Coachella desert is very hot and dusty, so come prepared with water and clothes that fit that kind of a climate. It takes place at a polo club, so there is grass, but it's usually dusty and dry.
Lana Del Rey, Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Bizarap, Deftones, ATEEZ, Everything Always, Peggy Gou, Young Miko, Sabrina Carpenter, Anitta, Up Steve Angello, Ken Carson, Skepta, Faye Webster, Tyla Yaaweh, Cloonee, Gorgon City, Tinashe, ANOTR, L'Impératrice, Suki Waterhouse, Lovejoy, Brittany Howard, Chappell Roan, Clloé, The Japanese House, Black Country, New Road, Adriatique, BLOND:ISH, The Beths, NEIL FRANCES, Clown Core, Mall Grab, Kevin de Vries & Kölsch, Kokoroko, Eartheater, Narrow Head, Skin On Skin, Innellea, late night drive, Homie, Sid Sriram, Ginafunk, Miss Monique, Son Rompe Pera, Ben Sterling, Upchuck, Keypsiia.
Tyler, The Creator, Blur, Ice Spice, Gesaffelstein, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Grimes, Jon Batiste, LE SSERAFIM, Charlotte de Witte, 1$Okvs, Knock2, Santa Fe Klan, Blxst, Purple Disco Machine, the Drums, Skream & Benga, Destroy Lonely, Orbital, Kevin Abstract, the Aquabats, Kevin Kaarl, RAYE, the Red Pears, Flo Milli, the Hu, Matroda, Hikaru Utada, SPINALL, Palace, the Arctic, thuy, Oneohtrix Point Never, Young Fathers, Kenya Grace, Patrick Mason, the Last Dinner Party, bar italia, Reinier Zonneveld, Saint Levant, Mahmut Orhan, Amex Marcel Dettmann, Brutalismus 3000, Erika de Casier, Girl Ultra, Maz, Depresión Sonora, Will Clarke, Militarie Gun, Rebüke, Mandy, Indiana, Kimonos.
Doja Cat, J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, Khruangbin, Carin León, Anyma, John Summit, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, LUM!X, ROSALÍA, AP Dhillon, Reneé Rapp, Bebe Rexha, Cari León, NAV, Tems, BICEP, Victoria Monét, Taking Back Sunday, 88RISING FUTURES, ARBATAT, ATARASHII GAKKO!, Boy Harsher, Barry Can't Swim, Olivia Dean, LATIN MAFIA, Two Shell, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Folamour, Jockstrap, Carlita, Mdou, Moctar, Eddie Zuko, Adam Ten x Mita Gami, YG Marley, Eels x Fur, Flight Facilities, DJ Seinfeld, Tita Lau, Bb trkz, feeble little horse, JOPLYN, juiijuju,
And No Doubt!
COACHELLA 2024 TICKETS
Coachella tickets are ON SALE!
COACHELLA TICKETS
Find out what the Coachella ticket prices are and get access to tickets:
The Coachella lineup before that had Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, Lil Baby, Flume, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan The Stallion, Joji, Louis The Child, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Jamie XX, Run The Jewels, Fatboy Slim and more.