OpenAI Released DALL-E 3, Now Creators Can Use It In ChatGPT, Bing, And Microsoft Designer

OpenAI has released a new upgrade of its text-to-image tool, DALL-E, which now uses ChatGPT to fill in prompts.

This is a substantial upgrade to how a user creates the “prompts” to create images. ChatGPT will now make prompts that are short and make them more descriptive, giving you more guidance to the DALL-E 3 model. Check out the new DALL-E 3 features a little farther below.

This is a nice breakthrough because the prompt is what makes or breaks your image creation process. The new incorporation of ChatGPT to help the prompt process will make things easier to use effectively.

Artists can now craft intricate narratives and concepts, providing textual prompts that DALL-E 3 transforms into stunning visual representations.

If you’ve been working on your prompt engineering and want to stick within your own prompts, you can do that too. Spoken prompts are another new addition to open AI's ChatGPT, which is rolling out today. You can also upload a picture, or type your prompt, as you always have.

If you subscribe to OpenAI’s premium plans, ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise, can type in a request and have a conversation with the chatbot and then get your results directly within the chat app. A much more refined and efficient process.

The new DALL-E 3 will be first released to ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise users in October, then research labs and the DALL-E API service later in the fall. ALSO: Meta is about to release a new AI chatbot based on the character Bender from the show Futurama.

Sept. 20 was the official DALL-E 3 release date, so it’s open now for everyone to use.





New DALL-E 3 Features Integration with ChatGPT

Images are more precise and sharper

Enhancements to prevent the creation of violent, adult, or hateful content



The Evolution of DALL-E DALL-E, a name synonymous with cutting-edge AI in the art world, first made waves with its introduction in 2021.

It marked a paradigm shift by demonstrating the AI's ability to generate unique and imaginative images from text inputs.

Now, with DALL-E 3, OpenAI takes another giant leap forward.



Harnessing the Power of GPT-4 DALL-E 3 leverages the formidable capabilities of GPT-4, the successor to the GPT-3 language model.

This synergy between image generation and natural language understanding results in a creative force like no other.



Unleashing Creative Freedom One of the most striking features of DALL-E 3 is its capacity to allow artists to opt-out of training.

This means artists can now tailor the AI to their unique creative vision and process by selectively exposing it to specific data sources.

This level of customization ensures that DALL-E 3 becomes a true extension of the artist's imagination.



The Future of AI-Driven Creativity As we embrace DALL-E 3 and its potential, it becomes evident that we are witnessing a watershed moment in AI-driven creativity.

This remarkable AI model blurs the lines between human and machine, allowing us to tap into imagination in ways we could only dream of in the past.