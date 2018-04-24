Austin City Limits 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Austin City Limits is a major music festival in Austin, TX. You get indie music, country, folk, rock and electronic music on eight stages! It takes place in Zilker Park, and there's also an Austin City Limits live stream every year. The Austin City Limits 2018 dates are Oct. 5 - 7 and Oct. 12 - 14. The Austin City Limits 2018 lineup is out and Austin City Limits 2018 tickets are below!

Austin City Limits 2018 Community

Austin City Limits 2018 Tickets Austin City Limits tickets are not on sale. Tickets go on sale May 1st at 10:00 AM CST!