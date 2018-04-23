     
 
Start Date: August 24
End Date: August 26
The Gorge, Washington
USA
 
 
 

Bass Canyon wants to live up to its name in its first event with non-stop bass bass music paired with stage production from The Paradox! Check out bass-heavy names like Excision, NGHTMRE, 12th Planet, Spag Heddy Barely Alive and more!

 

Excision has partnered with The Gorge Amphitheatre and Live Nation to create the ultimate west coast bass music festival.

 

Since Bass Canyon is a single-stage festival, you'll never find scheduling conflicts for overlapping acts. You'll also get the visual ride of gorgeous mountain views highlighted by lasers, lights and sound from The Paradox stage production.

 

The Bass Canyon 2018 lineup and Bass Canyon tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Bass Canyon Media

Bass Canyon Lineup Trailer

 

The Bass Canyon 2018 dates are confirmed!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bass Canyon 2018 Lineup


The Bass Canyon lineup for 2018
 
 
 
