Bass Canyon 2022
Start Date: August 19
End Date: August 21
The Gorge, Washington, USA
 
 

Bass Canyon 2022 has a lineup of non-stop bass bass music paired with stage production from The Paradox! Excision has partnered with The Gorge Amphitheatre and Live Nation to create the ultimate west coast bass music festival.

 

The Bass Canyon lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Bass Canyon 2022 lineup section below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Bass Canyon 2022 tickets are not on sale yet. Hit the Bass Canyon tickets section below for details and access to tickets.

 

The expected Bass Canyon 2022 dates are August 19 - 21, if the festival continues on the same weekend as it did last year. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

The last Bass Canyon lineup had Excision, Illenium, LSDream, Spag Heddy, Subtronics, 12th Planet, Ganja White Night and more.

 

Since Bass Canyon is a single-stage festival, you'll never find scheduling conflicts for overlapping acts. You'll also get the visual ride of gorgeous mountain views highlighted by lasers, lights and sound from The Paradox stage production.

 

The Bass Canyon 2022 lineup and Bass Canyon 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Bass Canyon tickets are on sale. General Admission and VIP tickets, Ultimate VIP box seats, Thursday pre-party admission and camping passes are on sale.

 

Hit the button below for details and access to tickets:

 

 

WEEKEND GA TICKETS
 
WEEKEND VIP TICKETS
     
ULTIMATE VIP TICKETS
 
CAMPING PASSES

 

 

 

What are you gonna wear to Bass Canyon 2022? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials!

 

 

BASS CANYON 2022 Schedule

 

The Bass Canyon schedule for 2022 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

BASS CANYON Lineup

 

The Bass Canyon lineup for 2022 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

The previous Bass Canyon lineup had Excision, Illenium, LSDream, Spag Heddy, Subtronics, 12th Planet, Ganja White Night and more.

   
 
