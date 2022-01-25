Bass Canyon 2022 has a lineup of non-stop bass bass music paired with stage production from The Paradox! Excision has partnered with The Gorge Amphitheatre and Live Nation to create the ultimate west coast bass music festival.

The Bass Canyon lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Bass Canyon 2022 lineup section below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

Bass Canyon 2022 tickets are not on sale yet. Hit the Bass Canyon tickets section below for details and access to tickets.

The expected Bass Canyon 2022 dates are August 19 - 21, if the festival continues on the same weekend as it did last year. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

The last Bass Canyon lineup had Excision, Illenium, LSDream, Spag Heddy, Subtronics, 12th Planet, Ganja White Night and more.

If you dig Bass Canyon, you might also want to check out Lost Lands 2022.

Since Bass Canyon is a single-stage festival, you'll never find scheduling conflicts for overlapping acts. You'll also get the visual ride of gorgeous mountain views highlighted by lasers, lights and sound from The Paradox stage production.

The Bass Canyon 2022 lineup and Bass Canyon 2022 tickets are below!

BASS CANYON 2022 MEDIA

What are you gonna wear to Bass Canyon 2022? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Bass Canyon venue map from the last event, this might give some clues for what to expect this year Check the status of Bass Canyon 2022 tickets SEE TICKETS > Check the status of the Bass Canyon 2022 lineup SEE LINEUP > Bass Canyon 2022 is a chance to get your festfam together Bass Canyon 2022 The Bass Canyon 2022 vibes will be sublime Bass Canyon 2022 will be non-stop bass bass music paired with stage production from The Paradox The expected Bass Canyon 2022 dates are August 19 - 21 Check back for updates on the Bass Canyon 2022 lineup SEE LINEUP > Bass Canyon 2022 will be this amazing

The Bass Canyon schedule for 2022 will be posted here when it's announced.