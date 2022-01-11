Lost Lands 2022 tickets are not sale yet. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 21. General Admission, VIP and Ultimate VIP tickets are usually available. Hit the Lost Lands tickets section farther below for details on tickets and prices.
There's usually a Lost Lands livestream called Couch Lands, and it usually runs through the festival. Friday & Saturday.
The last Lost Lands lineup had 12th Planet, Ganja White Night, GRiZ, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, NGHTMRE, Spag Heddy and more.
The festival is an ancestral, tribal gathering of bassheads with a prehistoric theme. You're encouraged to "escape the confines of the world outside and and find yourself in an immersive environment environment surrounded by dinosaurs, beats and bass." If that doesn't sound like an incredible weekend festival experience in the late summer sun then I don't know what does!
The festival happens at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.