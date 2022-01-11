     
 
Lost Lands 2022
Start Date: September 23
End Date: September 25
Thornville, Ohio, USA
 

Lost Lands 2022 is a music festival created by Excision, aka Jeff Abel. It has a lineup of bass-heavy electronic music, including dubstep, trap, drum and bass, house, techno and more!

 

The Lost Lands lineup has not been announced yet. Hit the Lost Lands 2022 lineup section farther below for updates.

 

Lost Lands 2022 tickets are not sale yet. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 21. General Admission, VIP and Ultimate VIP tickets are usually available. Hit the Lost Lands tickets section farther below for details on tickets and prices.

 

There's usually a Lost Lands livestream called Couch Lands, and it usually runs through the festival. Friday & Saturday.

 

The last Lost Lands lineup had 12th Planet, Ganja White Night, GRiZ, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, NGHTMRE, Spag Heddy and more.

 

The official Lost Lands 2022 dates are September 23 -25, This has been confirmed on the festival website.

 

The festival is an ancestral, tribal gathering of bassheads with a prehistoric theme. You're encouraged to "escape the confines of the world outside and and find yourself in an immersive environment environment surrounded by dinosaurs, beats and bass." If that doesn't sound like an incredible weekend festival experience in the late summer sun then I don't know what does!

 

The festival happens at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.

 

The Lost Lands 2022 lineup & Lost Lands 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Lost Lands tickets are not on sale yet. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 21. General Admission, VIP and Ultimate VIP tickets are usually available. Check back for updates & access to passes!

 

 

LOST LANDS TICKETS

 

 

LOST LANDS 2022 MEDIA

 

This is the Lost Lands map from the previous event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2022 event might be laid out

 

 

LOST LANDS 2022 LINEUP

 

The Lost Lands lineup for 2022 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

 

You still have options to get Lost Lands tickets. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 21.

 

The previous Lost Lands lineup included 12th Planet, Ganja White Night, GRiZ, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, NGHTMRE, Spag Heddy and more.

 

 
   
 
