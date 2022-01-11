Lost Lands 2022 is a music festival created by Excision, aka Jeff Abel. It has a lineup of bass-heavy electronic music, including dubstep, trap, drum and bass, house, techno and more!

The Lost Lands lineup has not been announced yet. Hit the Lost Lands 2022 lineup section farther below for updates.

Lost Lands 2022 tickets are not sale yet. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 21. General Admission, VIP and Ultimate VIP tickets are usually available. Hit the Lost Lands tickets section farther below for details on tickets and prices.

There's usually a Lost Lands livestream called Couch Lands, and it usually runs through the festival. Friday & Saturday.

The last Lost Lands lineup had 12th Planet, Ganja White Night, GRiZ, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, NGHTMRE, Spag Heddy and more.

The official Lost Lands 2022 dates are September 23 -25, This has been confirmed on the festival website.

The festival is an ancestral, tribal gathering of bassheads with a prehistoric theme. You're encouraged to "escape the confines of the world outside and and find yourself in an immersive environment environment surrounded by dinosaurs, beats and bass." If that doesn't sound like an incredible weekend festival experience in the late summer sun then I don't know what does!

The festival happens at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.

The Lost Lands 2022 lineup & Lost Lands 2022 tickets are below!

