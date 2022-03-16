Beale Street Music Festival 2022 is a throw-down of of alternative rock, hip hop, indie rock and electronic music!

The last Beale Street Music Festival lineup would have had The Lumineers, Lil Wayne, Weezer, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Smashing Pumpkins, The 1975, DaBaby, The Avett Brothers and more. Hit the Beale Street Music Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list.

Beale Street Music Festival 2022 tickets are not on sale. Hit the Beale Street Music Festival tickets section farther below for details and access to tickets.

The official Beale Street Music Festival 2022 dates are April 29 - May 1, in Tom Lee Park in Memphis. This has been confirmed on the Beale Street Music Festival website.

Dave Matthews Band, The Killers, Cardi B and Khalid headlined the previous Beale Street Music Festival lineup. The festival happens on (usually) four stages over three days with over 60 acts.

The Beale Street Music Festival 2022 lineup & Beale Street Music Festival 2022 tickets are below!

The Beale Street Music Festival 2022 dates April 29 - May 1

The Beale Street Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.