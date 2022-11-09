     
 
Shaky Knees 2022
Start Date: April 29
End Date: May 1
Atlanta, Georgia, USA
 
 

Shaky Knees 2022 in Atlanta features a lineup of indie rock, indie pop and alternative music for three days of glorious music! Shaky Knees has more than 60 bands in a diverse lineup of music alongside food that includes southern BBQ or vegetarian friendly corn dogs from an array of food trucks.

 

The Shaky Knees 2022 lineup hasn't been released yet. Check back for updates and to see who's performing. Get updates in the Shaky Knees 2022 lineup section farther below.

 

Shaky Knees 2022 tickets are not on sale yet. Tickets will be available as General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets. Hit the Shaky Knees tickets section below for ticket details & access to passes.


The official Shaky Knees 2022 dates are April 29 - May 1. This has been confirmed on the Shaky Knees website.

 

Learn more about the Shaky Knees experience including music, food, activities as well as the VIP & Platinum experience. You can also hit the Shaky Knees Festival Guide to get your questions answered. You'll find cell phone charging stations, photo booths, art and VIP & Platinum view lounge & viewing options for certain ticket holders.

 

Shaky Knees is called “a rock-lover’s dream” by festival organizers.

 

The last Shaky Knees lineup included Stevie Nicks, Run The Jewels, The Strokes, St Vincent, Alice Cooper, Modest Mouse, Mac De Marco, Portugal. The Man, Phoebe Bridges, Ty Segall, Royal Blood, The Hives, Living Colour and Mercury Rev.


The Shaky Knees 2022 lineup and Shaky Knees 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Shaky Knees Music Festival tickets are not on sale yet. Tickets will be available as General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets.

 

 

What are you gonna wear to Shaky Knees 2022?

 

 

 

 

Shaky Knees Lineup

 

The Shaky Knees lineup for 2022 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

 

Shaky Knees Music Festival tickets will go on sale Wednesday, November 10th. Tickets will be available as General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets.

 

 

