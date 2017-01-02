Beyond Wonderland SoCal is an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy electronic music festival. The confirmed Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2017 dates are March 24 - 25 at the National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino. The Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2017 lineup and Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2017 tickets are below!

Beyond Wonderland returns to southern California in March 2017 FIND OUT MORE >



Make your next festival amazing

Watch the live stream by clicking on a channel below:

The Beyond Wonderland SoCal app is available for iPhone and Android.

> DOWNLOAD Beyond Wonderland SoCal iPhone App

> DOWNLOAD Beyond Wonderland SoCal Android App



Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Beyond Wonderland SoCal video performances and live sets. Also check out our Music Festival Videos channel for music festival video coverage.