Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2017
Start Date: March 24
End Date: March 25
San Bernardino, California
USA
 
 

Beyond Wonderland SoCal is an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy electronic music festival. The confirmed Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2017 dates are March 24 - 25 at the National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino. The Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2017 lineup and Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2017 News

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2017 Live Stream

 

The Beyond Wonderland SoCal live stream video webcast will be featured in the player below.


Watch the live stream by clicking on a channel below:

Click to Play Beyond Wonderland SoCal Live Stream

 

 

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2017 App

The Beyond Wonderland SoCal app is available for iPhone and Android.
> DOWNLOAD Beyond Wonderland SoCal iPhone App
> DOWNLOAD Beyond Wonderland SoCal Android App

 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2017 Photos

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2017 Hotels

Find low rate or luxury hotels for Beyond Wonderland SoCal in or around San Bernardino. > BOOK A HOTEL

 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland SoCal tickets are not on sale. Tickets go on sale Jan. 10 at 12:00 PM PST.

 

Tickets

 

Learn more about Beyond Wonderland 2017 tickets:

GENERAL ADMISSION   VIP   CABANAS

 

CAMPING   LOCKERS   FAQ

 

Beyond Wonderland SoCal Ticket Prices:

Beyond Wonderland SoCal General Admission Tickets: $$$

Beyond Wonderland SoCal VIP Tickets: $$$


 

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2017 Lineup

The Beyond Wonderland SoCal lineup has not been announced yet.

 

Who do you want to see in the Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2017 lineup?
 
socal.beyondwonderland.com
   
 
