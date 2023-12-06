     
 
Railbird Festival 2023
Start Date: June 3
End Date: June 4
Lexington, Kentucky, USA
 

Railbird Festival 2023 is a celebration of music, bourbon and "equine" ... which also means live music, booze and horse racing! You can hit the tracks, get your drink on and catch some great live shows from a lineup of indie rock, indie pop and indie folk!

 

The Railbird Festival lineup is out! Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers Weezer, Nathaniel Ratliff, Marcus Mumford, The Head and The Heart, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Goose and more. Hit the Railbird Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The official Railbird Festival 2023 dates are June 3 - 4. This has been confirmed on the Railbird Festival website.

 

Railbird Festival 2023 tickets presale begins Thursday, Dec 8. at 12 PM EST. Hit the Railbird Festival tickets section farther below for details on tickets and prices.

 

The previous Railbird Festival lineup would have had My Morning Jacket & Dave Matthews Band will headline Sturday and Sunday night respectively. Leon Bridges, Jason Isbell, Billy Strings, Khruangbin, Black Pumas, The Revivalists, Midland, Band Of Horses and more.

 

Railbird Festival usually has multiple stages ... so no mega-stage action where you have to watch from way out. They usually offer morning tours during the thoroughbred workouts and see some of the stable facilities. The Keeneland Trackside Breakfast & Tour and "intimate culinary experiences with renowned chefs." can be enjoyed by foodies. In the Saddling Paddock, you can even get personalized cocktails.

 

Consider Railbird Music Festival the latest in activity-focused music festivals — pairing music with a specified event like horses, cooking or snowboarding and skiing. Music festivals no longer need to be all live shows ... why not have some other things to do, spread the love around a bit and give festival goers an incredible weekend experience?

 

A "railbird" is "a horse racing enthusiast known for sticking close to the action, hanging on the rail as each contender comes barreling down the track." There is off-track betting at railbird Festival.

 

Railbird Festival is created by by AC Entertainment, who bring us festivals like Bonnaroo and Forecastle Festival.

 

The Railbird Festival 2023 lineup and Railbird Festival 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Railbird Festival tickets presale begins Thursday, Dec 8. at 12 PM EST. You can get General Admisson and VIP weekend tickets. Check back for updates!

 

Hit the button below for details on tickets and prices:

 

The Railbird Festival linup for 2023! Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers Weezer, Nathaniel Ratliff, Marcus Mumford, The Head and The Heart, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Goose and more.

 

 

 

 

The Railbird Festival lineup for 2023!

 

 

The previous Railbird Festival lineup had My Morning Jacket, Dave Matthews Band, Leon Bridges, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Khruangbin, Black Pumas, The Revivalists, Midland, Band Of Horses and more.

 

 

Railbird Festival tickets are still available. You can get General Admisson and VIP weekend tickets. Check back for updates!

 

Hit the button below for details on tickets and prices:

 

 

 

The Railbird Festival lineup befire that would have had Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, The Head & The Heart, Young The Giant, The Decemberists, Whiskey Meyers & more. if the event had happened.

 

 
   
 
