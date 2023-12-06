Railbird Festival 2023 is a celebration of music, bourbon and "equine" ... which also means live music, booze and horse racing! You can hit the tracks, get your drink on and catch some great live shows from a lineup of indie rock, indie pop and indie folk!

The Railbird Festival lineup is out! Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers Weezer, Nathaniel Ratliff, Marcus Mumford, The Head and The Heart, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Goose and more. Hit the Railbird Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The official Railbird Festival 2023 dates are June 3 - 4. This has been confirmed on the Railbird Festival website.

Railbird Festival 2023 tickets presale begins Thursday, Dec 8. at 12 PM EST. Hit the Railbird Festival tickets section farther below for details on tickets and prices.

The previous Railbird Festival lineup would have had My Morning Jacket & Dave Matthews Band will headline Sturday and Sunday night respectively. Leon Bridges, Jason Isbell, Billy Strings, Khruangbin, Black Pumas, The Revivalists, Midland, Band Of Horses and more.

Railbird Festival usually has multiple stages ... so no mega-stage action where you have to watch from way out. They usually offer morning tours during the thoroughbred workouts and see some of the stable facilities. The Keeneland Trackside Breakfast & Tour and "intimate culinary experiences with renowned chefs." can be enjoyed by foodies. In the Saddling Paddock, you can even get personalized cocktails.

Consider Railbird Music Festival the latest in activity-focused music festivals — pairing music with a specified event like horses, cooking or snowboarding and skiing. Music festivals no longer need to be all live shows ... why not have some other things to do, spread the love around a bit and give festival goers an incredible weekend experience?

A "railbird" is "a horse racing enthusiast known for sticking close to the action, hanging on the rail as each contender comes barreling down the track." There is off-track betting at railbird Festival.

Railbird Festival is created by by AC Entertainment, who bring us festivals like Bonnaroo and Forecastle Festival.

Railbird Festival 2023 will be like this
The Railbird Festival venue map from the last event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2023 event could be layed out
Railbird Festival map of how to get to the festival

