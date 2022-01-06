Bonnaroo 2022 has multiple stages with a lineup of indie rock, electronic music, alternative, hip hop, americana, bluegrass, folk & reggae, among other musical styles! It's produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment and is held at Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

The Bonnaroo lineup will be released on Tuesday, Jan 11! Hit the Bonnaroo lineup section below to check the status. Check back for updates.

Bonnaroo 2022 tickets go back on sale on Thursday Jan. 13. They're being sold in General Admission, Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets. Hit the Bonnaroo tickets section for prices and access to tickets.

The confirmed Bonnaroo 2022 dates are June 16 - 19. This has been confirmed on the Bonnaroo website.

Check out great Bonnaroo stages like The Grind, The Grove, The Arch, The Tower, and The Fountain! You can learn more about the Bonnaroo experience including music & entertainment, camping & plazas, activities at the festival, 'Next Level Eats' and more.

The previous Bonnaroo lineup included Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler The Creator as headliners. Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Run The Jewels, Khruangbin, Rüfüs Du So, My Morning Jacket, Lil Bay, deadmau5 and G-Eazy also topped the list.

Bonnaroo is created by by AC Entertainment, who bring us festivals like Forecastle Festival and the Railbird Festival.

The Bonnaroo 2022 lineup and Bonnaroo 2022 tickets are below!

Bonnaroo 2022 Media

The Bonnaroo schedule will be posted here when it's announced.