Bonnaroo 2022 has multiple stages with a lineup of indie rock, electronic music, alternative, hip hop, americana, bluegrass, folk & reggae, among other musical styles! It's produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment and is held at Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.
Bonnaroo 2022 tickets go back on sale on Thursday Jan. 13. They're being sold in General Admission, Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets. Hit the Bonnaroo tickets section for prices and access to tickets.
Check out great Bonnaroo stages like The Grind, The Grove, The Arch, The Tower, and The Fountain! You can learn more about the Bonnaroo experience including music & entertainment, camping & plazas, activities at the festival, 'Next Level Eats' and more.
The previous Bonnaroo lineup included Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler The Creator as headliners. Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Run The Jewels, Khruangbin, Rüfüs Du So, My Morning Jacket, Lil Bay, deadmau5 and G-Eazy also topped the list.
