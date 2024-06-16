Bonnaroo 2024

Check out great Bonnaroo stages like The Grind, The Grove, The Arch, The Tower, and The Fountain! You can learn more about the Bonnaroo experience including music & entertainment, camping & plazas, activities at the festival, 'Next Level Eats' and more.
Bonnaroo also offers art installations and exhibits, a comedy and cinema tent, yoga classes, and even a Ferris wheel. Food is also a big part of the Bonnaroo experience, with food vendors offering everything from classic festival fare to gourmet cuisine.
The previous Bonnaroo lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters headline! Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Baby Keep, Lil Nasty X Paramore, Velfpeck, Tyler Childers, Marcus Mumford, GRiZ, My Morning Jacket, The Revivalists, Portugal. The Man, Louis The Child, Alesso, Noah Khan, Korn, Pixies and more.
Bonnaroo is located in Manchester, Tennessee, which is about an hour southeast of Nashville.
The closest airport is Nashville International Airport (BNA) and there are also shuttle options available for festival-goers. If you’re driving, there are designated parking areas and shuttles to transport you and your gear to the festival grounds.
The previous Bonnaroo lineup had Gryffyn, J. Cole, Tool, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Illenium, Flume, Machine Gun Kelley, 21 Savage, Roddy Rich, Clozee, Robert Plant & Alisson Krauss, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sidepiece, Disclosure, $uicideBoy$, Rezz, Lane8, Role Model, Porter Robinson, CHVRCHES, Puscifer, and more.
The Bonnaroo lineup from the year before that had Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler The Creator are headliners. Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Run The Jewels, My Morning Jacket, Lil Bay, deadmau5, G-Eazy and more.