Bonnaroo 2024 has multiple stages with a lineup of Indie Rock, Electronic Music, Alternative, Hip Hop, Americana, Bluegrass, Folk & Reggae, among other musical styles. Tickets are on sale.

The expected Bonnaroo 2024 dates are June 13 - 16, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Bonnaroo is produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment and is located at Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

Bonnaroo 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Bonnaroo tickets section for ticket prices and access to passes.

The Bonnaroo 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Bonnaroo lineup section farther below for a complete list who will be performing. Check back for updates

Check out great Bonnaroo stages like The Grind, The Grove, The Arch, The Tower, and The Fountain! You can learn more about the Bonnaroo experience including music & entertainment, camping & plazas, activities at the festival, 'Next Level Eats' and more.

Bonnaroo also offers art installations and exhibits, a comedy and cinema tent, yoga classes, and even a Ferris wheel. Food is also a big part of the Bonnaroo experience, with food vendors offering everything from classic festival fare to gourmet cuisine.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Bonnaroo. Updates are coming soon.

The previous Bonnaroo lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters headline! Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Baby Keep, Lil Nasty X Paramore, Velfpeck, Tyler Childers, Marcus Mumford, GRiZ, My Morning Jacket, The Revivalists, Portugal. The Man, Louis The Child, Alesso, Noah Khan, Korn, Pixies and more.

The creators of Bonnaroo also bring us festivals like Forecastle Festival and the Railbird Festival.

The Bonnaroo 2024 lineup and Bonnaroo 2024 tickets are below!

How do I get to Bonnaroo?

Bonnaroo is located in Manchester, Tennessee, which is about an hour southeast of Nashville.

The closest airport is Nashville International Airport (BNA) and there are also shuttle options available for festival-goers. If you’re driving, there are designated parking areas and shuttles to transport you and your gear to the festival grounds.

The Bonnaroo live stream is usually happens on Hulu, with previous livestreams also being on YouTube.

Check back for the live stream schedule when it's announced.

The Bonnaroo schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.