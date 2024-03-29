 
Ultra Music Festival 2024
Start Date: March 22
End Date: March 24
Miami, Florida, USA
 

Ultra 2024 is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds in Miami with a lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more! Tickets are already on sale.

 

The CONFIRMED Ultra 2024 dates are March 22 - 24.

 

Ultra Music Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Ultra Music Festival tickets section farther below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

The Ultra 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Ultra Music Festival 2024 lineup farther below for a complete list of who’s performing. Check back for updates.

 

The Ultra 2024 live stream happens every year, check out the Live Stream section farther below for details.

 

Better yet, head over to the Spacelab Ultra Music Festival live stream page to catch all of the live streams from this weekend, live sets from the previous festival and more. Then come back for live sets from 2024, archived for you to experience.

 

Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2024 is three days of music, pool parties and sun!

 

 

 

 

Experience the magic of Miami, Florida as Ultra Music Festival takes over Bayfront Park. Bayfront Park spans 32 acres in Downtown Miami and sits right on Biscayne Bay.

 

Ultra Music Festival is known for its energetic atmosphere and high-quality production, with stages and other festival infrastructure designed to provide an immersive experience for attendees. The festival typically takes place in March and attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world.

 

The Ultra lineup for 2024 includes top EDM artists and DJs, as well as a range of other performers and activities.

 

Ultra Music Festival will be in Bayfront Park for the forseeable future, with festival organizers recently announcing: “Bayfront Park will be Ultra Music Festival’s official home for the next five years, thanks to the City of Miami Commission unanimously passing an agreement between the festival and the Bayfront Park Management Trust.”

 

Here ’s how you can get to Ultra Music Festival: Brightline, Tri-Rail, Metrorail or Metromover. Get the at the latest information on Ultra Music Festival transportation modes & get tickets for each.

 

The last Ultra lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Charlotte Dewitte, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Camelphat, Marshmallow, Nicole Moudaber, Reza, Zedd, Liquid Stranger and more.

 

Also check out Ultra Europe, Ultra Japan and Ultra Australia to see what other Ultra events are like worldwide.

 

If you like Ultra Music Festival, you should also consider EDC Mexico, Okeechobee Music Festival, Ubbi Dubbi, Hangout Fest, EDC Las Vegas, Sunset Music Festival, Movement Music Festival, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Rolling Loud Miami, Electric Zoo, Dancefestopia, Imagine Music Festival, Lost Lands and EDC Orlando.

 

The Ultra 2024 lineup and Ultra 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Ultra 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Lineup 2024

 

Ultra Music Festival Lineup

 

The Ultra Music Festival lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Lineup

 

The previous Ultra Music Festival lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes and more. Oh yeah, Swedish House Mafia too.

 

 

 

The previous Resistance lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Charlotte Dewitte, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Camelphat, Marshmallow, Nicole Moudaber, Reza, Zedd, Liquid Stranger and more.

 

 

The Ultra lineup before that had Alison Wonderland, Adam Beyer, Illenium, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Knife Party, Nina Kraviz, DJ Snake, Pendulum, Slander, Zeds Dead, Sofi Tukker, Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, Joseph Capriati, Sasha & John Digweed, Seven Lions, Tiësto, Kshmr [The Live Experience], Krewella and more.

   
 
