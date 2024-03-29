Ultra Music Festival 2024

Ultra 2024 is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds in Miami with a lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more! Tickets are already on sale.

The CONFIRMED Ultra 2024 dates are March 22 - 24.

Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2024 is three days of music, pool parties and sun!

Experience the magic of Miami, Florida as Ultra Music Festival takes over Bayfront Park. Bayfront Park spans 32 acres in Downtown Miami and sits right on Biscayne Bay.

Ultra Music Festival is known for its energetic atmosphere and high-quality production, with stages and other festival infrastructure designed to provide an immersive experience for attendees. The festival typically takes place in March and attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world.

The Ultra lineup for 2024 includes top EDM artists and DJs, as well as a range of other performers and activities.

Ultra Music Festival will be in Bayfront Park for the forseeable future, with festival organizers recently announcing: “Bayfront Park will be Ultra Music Festival’s official home for the next five years, thanks to the City of Miami Commission unanimously passing an agreement between the festival and the Bayfront Park Management Trust.”

Here ’s how you can get to Ultra Music Festival: Brightline, Tri-Rail, Metrorail or Metromover. Get the at the latest information on Ultra Music Festival transportation modes & get tickets for each.

The last Ultra lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Charlotte Dewitte, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Camelphat, Marshmallow, Nicole Moudaber, Reza, Zedd, Liquid Stranger and more.

