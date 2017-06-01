The BottleRock Festival is a rock and indie music event held in Napa Valley. It's put on by Latitude 38 Entertainment for three days of sun, music, wine and beer. The BottleRock Festival 2017 dates were May 26 - 28. The BottleRock Festival 2017 lineup and BottleRock Festival 2017 tickets are below!
Serf and James at BottleRock Festival this weekend! Photo by @stefanaronsen
Wild at the BottleRock Festival this weekend! Photo by @stefanaronsen
Maroon 5 at BottleRock Festival this weekend! Photo by @stefanaronsen
Day 1 ?? Let's do it again tomorrow BottleRockers! ????? A post shared by BottleRock Napa (@bottlerocknapa) on May 27, 2017 at 12:47am PDT
The party's still going with Galactic! ?? A post shared by BottleRock Napa (@bottlerocknapa) on May 26, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT
