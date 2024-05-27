BottleRock 2024

BottleRock Festival 2024 is a great event to check out in late spring, whether you are anywhere around California or are able to drive there. Tickets can be tough to get but worth it in terms of quality of experience.
BottleRock has gourmet food from Napa chefs and live culinary performances. Also check out wine cabanas to drink plenty of Napa wine, craft beer and specialty cocktails! It isn't just a music festival, it's wine, food and everything that goes along with that.
The previous BottleRock Festival lineup had Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran headline! Lil Nas X, The Smashing Pumpkins, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Champ, Sheryl Crow Tove Lo, Phantogram and more.
The BottleRock Festival lineup before that had Metallica, Pink, twenty on pilots and Luke Combs headline! The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pit Bull, Greta Van Fleet, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CHVRCHES, Spoon, Banks, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Silversun Pickups and more.