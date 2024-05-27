BottleRock 2024 has more than 80 musicians in its lineup with fantastic sightlines on several levels! It's a Rock & Indie Music festival in Napa Valley with music stages and a culinary stage.

BottleRock has gourmet food from Napa chefs and live culinary performances. Also check out wine cabanas to drink plenty of Napa wine, craft beer and specialty cocktails! It isn't just a music festival, it's wine, food and everything that goes along with that.

The previous BottleRock Festival lineup had Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran headline! Lil Nas X, The Smashing Pumpkins, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Champ, Sheryl Crow Tove Lo, Phantogram and more.

This festival is created by the same people who bring us the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival for three days of sun, music, wine and beer!

BottleRock Festival Schedule 2024

The BottleRock Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.