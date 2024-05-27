     
 
Start Date: May 24
End Date: May 26
Napa Valley, California
USA
 

BottleRock 2024 has more than 80 musicians in its lineup with fantastic sightlines on several levels! It's a Rock & Indie Music festival in Napa Valley with music stages and a culinary stage.

 

The expected Bottlerock 2024 dates are May 24 - 26, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so scheck back for updates.

 

BottleRock 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the BottleRock Festival  tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

The BottleRock Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the BottleRock 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

BottleRock Festival 2024 is a great event to check out in late spring, whether you are anywhere around California or are able to drive there. Tickets can be tough to get but worth it in terms of quality of experience.

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of BottleRock Festival.

 

BottleRock has gourmet food from Napa chefs and live culinary performances. Also check out wine cabanas to drink plenty of Napa wine, craft beer and specialty cocktails! It isn't just a music festival, it's wine, food and everything that goes along with that.

 

The previous BottleRock Festival lineup had Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran headline! Lil Nas X, The Smashing Pumpkins, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Champ, Sheryl Crow Tove Lo, Phantogram and more.

 

This festival is created by the same people who bring us the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival for three days of sun, music, wine and beer!

 

The BottleRock Festival 2024 lineup and BottleRock Festival 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

The BottleRock Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

