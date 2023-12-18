   
Coachella 2024 Lineup Rumors

  
     
  By Spacelab  
  Find out the best Coachella 2024 lineup rumors, and find out the real lineup!  
     
 

Coachella's the best vibe for summer music fests in the U.S., packing in all the best Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Indie, and Electronic music. They've got epic lineup curation and every year, their live stream is on point. 

 

Mark your calendars, because Coachella 2024 is set for April 12-14 and again April 19-21. You'll find Coachella at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Cali, right in the Coachella Valley. Goldenvoice is the production squad behind it all.

 

So what are the best Coachella lineup rumors for the 2024 festival? There are a lot — lots of new music is recently released or will be out in the first half of 2024.

 

Some of the best lineup rumors for Coachella so far include Taylor Swift, Radiohead, Rezzmau5, Pretty Lights, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Gorillaz, Justin Bieber, Foo Fighters, Porno For Pyros and more.

 

A Coachella 2024 Guide For You

Hit the lineup rumor section in the Spacelab Coachella 2024 Guide for the full list of  who might be hitting the Coachella stage.

 

While you’re there, you can check out the rest of the Coachella vibe with videos of past performances, ticket information, what the Coachella experience is like and more.

 

We'll keep you posted on the rumors and the real lineup when it’s released.

 

Check out the Spacelab Music Festival Guide to stay current on all of the festivals you want to know about.

 

Last year, the Coachella lineup had major names like Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Burns Boy, Eric Pydz HOLO, Kali Chis, Chemical Brothers and a whole bunch more epic artists.

  
   
 
